Sudan protesters to march on presidential palace

Thousands are to march on the presidential palace in Khartoum on Tuesday to demand that Sudan's military leave politics, raising the possibility of renewed clashes with police.

Protesters will take to the streets to protest against the military’s growing political role and a deal that reinstated the prime minister a month after his ousting in a coup last month.

There were no unusual security precautions around the palace by late morning on Tuesday. All Nile bridges linking the three boroughs of the city remained open, unlike on previous days of protests when they were closed from the previous night. Traffic in downtown Khartoum was light during a normal business day.

Tuesday’s rallies, organised by Khartoum’s resistance committees, will add to pressure on Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister removed by the military in the October 25 coup but reinstated on November 21, to do more to reassure the Sudanese that his return to office will restore the democratic transition derailed by the takeover.

Mr Hamdok, a British-educated economist, was placed under house arrest by Sudan’s top general and coup leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. His detention and dismissal made his popularity soar. However, the deal he struck with the military has turned him overnight from a popular hero to a man who betrayed the people and their revolution against dictator Omar Al Bashir in 2018-19.

A career UN economist before becoming prime minister in 2019, Mr Hamdok has been seeking to subtly distance himself from the military since the deal while emphasising his independence.

He had instructed the police and security agencies to protect rather than clash with peaceful protesters. At the weekend, he fired the police chief and his deputy in what appeared to be a response to the use of excessive use of force against protesters in the four weeks since the coup.

At least 41 have been killed and hundreds injured since October 25.

“No one gifted us the right to demonstrate. Our people gained that right over decades of struggle,” Mr Hamdok wrote on Facebook late on Monday night. In defence of his deal with the military, he said: “The basic value and main challenge of the agreement is its implementation.”

Mr Hamdok, however, has remained silent on the fait accompli created by Gen Al Burhan after his coup, which enshrined the military as the ultimate source of power and guardian of the transition until elections promised for 2023.

He has named himself the country’s de facto leader and appointed a new Sovereign Council of generals and little-known civilians, who replaced representatives of the powerful pro-democracy movement that signed a power-sharing deal with the military after ousting Al Bashir in April 2019.

“Instead of (Mr Hamdok) ascending to this position on the shoulders of the popular will, he was content to take it on the back of a tank,” Omar El Degeir, leader of the Sudan Congress Party, told a news conference on Monday. “Hamdok knows from the evidence history shows us is that it’s the people's will that prevails, not the tank.”

But Sulaima Ishaq, a prominent activist and a women’s rights campaigner, believes opposition to Mr Hamdok runs much deeper among politicians such as Mr El Degeir than with the grassroots of the pro-democracy movement.

Their quarrel, she explained, is mostly with the military.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. AP

“To many of them, he’s ’s like a partner that you broke up with but continue to love. You cannot bring yourself to hate him but you are really upset with him,” she said. “Regardless of the deal, he remains the man of the people.”

Mr Hamdok has been instrumental in overhauling Sudan’s battered economy and was able to persuade a large majority of the Sudanese to endure steep rises in the price of basic goods, such as fuel, as a result of his ambitious reforms.

He managed to arrest the free fall of the local currency against the dollar and, on the eve of the coup, his policies led to a slight decline in the country’s hyperinflation.

He has also negotiated the lifting of international sanctions slapped on Sudan during Al Bashir’s 29-year rule when the country was a pariah state for its links to extremist groups and atrocities in the war against rebels in the western Darfur region. Moreover, Sudan was on the cusp of foreign debt forgiveness to the tune of $50 billion before the coup, which was internationally condemned and led to the suspension of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of aid.