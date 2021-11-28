Abdalla Hamdok dismisses Sudan's police chief a week after returning to power

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced the sacking of the country's top police officers one week after he returned to office following a deal with the military.

Activists have blamed police for the deaths of at least 40 protesters during rallies staged since the military's coup on October 25 that toppled Mr Hamdok's civilian government and derailed the country’s transition to democracy under a military-civilian administration.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr Hamdok said he had sacked police chief Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Al Emam and his deputy Ali Ibrahim. He appointed Anan Hamed Mohamed Omar as the new police chief and Abdel Rahman Nasreddine as his deputy.

He gave no reason for the dismissals, which came on the eve of more street rallies against the military's role in politics and the deal that reinstated the prime minister.

Police have denied using live rounds against protesters, insisting that they used only tear gas and rubber bullets. However, medics and activists accuse police of using live rounds and aiming them mostly at the head, neck and torso.

In some cases, they said, tear gas canisters caused serious injuries and, in at least one incident, killed a protester.

Sudanese protesters take to the streets during a demonstration in Khartoum on November 25, 2021. EPA

Activists say the police’s heavy-handed tactics could not have been adopted without the prior approval of Sudan’s top general and coup leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Significantly, there has not been a single fatality in the protests staged since Mr Hamdok was reinstated on November 21, although scores of protesters have been injured.

Mr Hamdok’s reinstatement has been met with opposition from Sudan’s powerful, pro-democracy movement, which contends that it has legitimised the coup and guaranteed an even bigger political role for the military. Mr Hamdok himself has been the target of scathing criticism, with many now viewing him as a cover for direct military rule led by Gen Al Burhan.

Mr Hamdok said he agreed to the deal to stop bloodshed, protect the economic gains secured through reforms that increased the hardships endured by most Sudanese, and to ensure that the democratic transition was successful.

The November 21 deal also provides for the release of politicians, union leaders, journalists and activists detained after the coup.

Gen Al Burhan has set July 2023 as the date for Sudan's first free elections since 1986, and declared himself and the military as the nation’s guardians until an elected government is in office.

But the pro-democracy movement has been demanding that the general and his associates must stand trial for overthrowing a legitimate government, which came into office following a power-sharing agreement between the military and the pro-democracy movement in August 2019, four months after street protests forced the generals to remove dictator Omar Al Bashir.