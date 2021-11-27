Sudanese politicians released after starting hunger strike

Sudan's former minister of Cabinet affairs, Khalid Omer Yousif, was released from detention along with other officials less than a day after beginning a hunger strike, the country's information ministry has said.

An army takeover on October 25 halted a power-sharing deal between the military and civilians from the pro-democracy Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance, and a number of ministers and top civilian officials were detained.

Also released on Saturday were former Khartoum state governor Ayman Nimir and Maher Abouljokh, member of an anti-corruption task force.

Several high-profile politicians remain in custody.

The Sudanese Congress Party said Mr Yousif and others went on a hunger strike to protest against their continued detention, despite the signing of a deal between military leaders and civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, which provided for the release of all civilian detainees.

Former trade minister Madani Abbas Madani said on Friday that he and four other political figures including Mohamed Nagi Al Assam, a prominent activist, had been released.

Another four political figures, including SCP leader Omer Eldigair and Yasir Arman, deputy head of the SPLM-N rebel group and a former adviser to Mr Hamdok, were released on Monday.

Protests calling for the military to exit politics and be held to account for the deaths of civilian protesters have continued since the announcement of the deal between military leaders and Mr Hamdok.

A call has been issued for more mass rallies on Sunday.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said 63 people had been injured during the dispersal of protests on Thursday, including one by gunshot wound in the city of Bahri.