Sudan’s reinstated Prime Minister Hamdok says government to be independent

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok says he will have the authority to form his own independent government, according to the agreement he signed a day earlier with the country’s top generals who took charge last month.

The government will focus on rewriting the constitution and holding elections on time, AP cited Mr Hamdok as saying.

On Sunday, Mr Hamdok signed a deal that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest.

The agreement envisions an independent, technocratic Cabinet to be led by Mr Hamdok until elections can be held. While it would still remain under military oversight, Mr Hamdok claimed he will have the power to make the government appointments.

“This was a key part of the political agreement we signed,” Mr Hamdok said. “That the prime minister should have the power and the authority to form an independent technocratic government, in complete liberty and without any pressures.”

Sudan's deposed prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, right, and the country's military general Abdel Fattah Al Burhan signed an agreement in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. EPA

In response to the deal, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets on Sunday to denounce what many called a betrayal of the democratic cause by their former prime minister. The country’s leading political opposition parties have said they vehemently refuse the deal with the generals.

Mr Hamdok said his main goal was to stop the ongoing bloodshed of the country’s youth.

At least 41 people have been killed in anti-takeover protests, Sudanese doctors said.

The doctors said on Monday that security forces have targeted hospitals and blocked injured protesters from treatment since the military seized control of the country last month.

The US and western countries have repeatedly called on military leaders to allow civilians to protest peacefully.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Mr Hamdok and separately with Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on Monday, urging ‘’both leaders to work rapidly to put Sudan’s democratic transition back on track,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Mr Blinken said the leaders should move to implement their November 21 agreement, ‘’including creating a transitional legislative council, judicial structures, electoral institutions, and a constitutional convention,” according to Mr Price.

Meanwhile, Sudanese authorities released several civilian leaders detained since last month's military coup, AFP cited a former captive as saying on Monday.

“I was released late yesterday evening,” following a deal to reverse the military takeover, the head of Sudan's Congress Party, Omar Al Degeir, who was among civilians arrested in the army's October 25 power grab, told AFP.

“I was in solitary confinement and completely cut off from the world throughout this period.”

The Congress Party, however, slammed Sunday's deal, saying it “explicitly legitimised the continuation of the coup regime".

Other civilian politicians were also released, including Sedeeq Al Sadiq Al Mahdi of the Umma Party, Sudan's largest political group.