Tunisia PM Najla Bouden: economic reform is government priority

Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden has called fixing public finances and implementing economic reforms a priority.

It is the first sign of the government's intention to launch reforms demanded by lenders and ease the financial crisis.

"The prime minister said the priority of her government is to balance public finances and to proceed with the necessary economic reforms," a government statement said.

Tunisia's president unveiled a new Cabinet on Monday. Under rules President Kais Saied announced last month, the new Cabinet will ultimately answer to him rather than the prime minister.

A day after the announcement of the government, Ms Bouden received the central bank governor and the finance minister.

The central bank said last week it was worried about an acute shortage of external financial resources. It said that financing the budget carries economic risks, including boosting inflation, reducing the bank's reserves and causing a drop in the value of the local currency.

Tunisia needs to raise at least $3.5 billion this year to roll over foreign debts and pay the wages of hundreds of thousands of employees in the public sector.

