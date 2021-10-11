Tunisia's new government sworn in

Tunisia's new cabinet was sworn in on Monday, two weeks after the appointment of the country's first female prime minister.

The presidency said on its Facebook page that Najla Bouden Romdhane was asked by President Kais Saied to form a new government as quickly as possible. The cabinet is taking office at a time of crisis for the country.

Mr Saied said in a statement he had approved the new government selected by Ms Bouden.

“We are witnessing today historic moments … and we will all succeed,” Mr Saeid said, in a speech following the swearing in ceremony at Carthage Palace.

“We will save the Tunisian state” from its enemies outside and inside, he added.

Imed Memich was appointed defence minister, while Othmen Jarandi and Sihem Boughdiri were named as foreign minister and finance minister, respectively.

Samir Saeid has been appointed as the new economy minister, Ali Mrabet as health minister and Leila Jaffel as justice minister.

Tunisia is facing an economic crisis that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and widespread political infighting.

Nearly two months ago Mr Saied took control of the country and dismissed the former prime minister.

Mr Saied, who will head the new cabinet, has been under pressure to form a new government since July.