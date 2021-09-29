Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Wednesday appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as his new prime minister, a crucial step in leading the country out of its political crisis.

Ms Bouden is the first woman to hold the position in Tunisia's history and the first female prime minister in the Arab world.

"For the first time in Tunisia’s history, a woman will head the country as Prime minister," Mr Saied said in a video introducing Ms Bouden posted to the Presidency Facebook page.

"We will work together in the near future, armed with the stable and constant determination to combat the corruption and state of chaos that has been witnessed throughout the country in several government institutions."

Born in 1958 in the central Kairouan governorate, Ms Bouden is a professor of higher education at the National Engineering School in Tunis, specialising in geosciences.

She steps into the role at a time of great uncertainty, 67 days after Mr Saied took the unprecedented step of suspending parliament, sacking the previous government and assuming exclusive control over a country gripped by political deadlock and economic strain.

One week ago, the president suspended much of the constitution and said he would rule by decree, a move that sparked major protests at the weekend. The decree also cast the role of head of government as an assistant to the president, in whom all executive power still resides.

A political outsider, Ms Bouden will leave her current role of running a plan to carry out World Bank programmes at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Since 2011, she has served as director general in charge of quality at the Higher Education Ministry.

She also held the position of head of the Purpose Action Unit in the same ministry, and was assigned a task at the office of the then higher education minister, Shehab Boden, in 2015.

Ms Bouden will be Mr Saied's fourth head of government since he took office in autumn 2019, and the third he appointed personally.

Elyes Fakhfakh, the former finance minister and the president's first hand-picked prime minister, served for 6 months before a corruption file brought by independent MP Yassine Ayari revealed he had millions of dollars in companies with state contracts. The scandal forced him to resign.

Mr Saied then appointed Hichem Mechichi, a political outsider whom he had appointed as interior minister under Mr Fakhfakh. Mr Mechichi assumed the role of head of government in September of 2020.

The relationship between the two soon soured.

In January 2021, after Mr Mechichi reshuffled his cabinet, Mr Saied refused to swear in new ministers, claiming some needed to be investigated for corruption. The disagreement contributed to the crisis already growing in the government.

Antigovernment protests raged throughout the late winter and spring, as the political deadlock hardened and the country's economic crisis deepened during fresh lockdowns.

In July, amidst a deadly wave of Covid-19, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the capital and other cities around the country to demand the fall of the government. This prompted Mr Saied to invoke an article of the constitution that gave him extraordinary powers in times of crisis.

In a move widely criticised by foreign allies, Mr Saied froze parliament, contrary to the text of the article he invoked which expressly states the parliament should be in continuous session during such extraordinary times.

In the months since, Mr Saied has ruled alone and proposed changing the constitution and eliminating the parliamentary structure all together.

It is still unclear how much Ms Bouden will be involved in how Tunisia is governed.