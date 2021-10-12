Jordan’s King Abdullah meets Sheikh Tamim on Qatar visit

Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived in Doha on Tuesday for a rare visit.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, met the king at Doha airport, Jordan's official news agency said. It is the first meeting between the two leaders since Sheikh Tamim visited Jordan in February 2020.

The king is scheduled to stay in Qatar for two days. He is accompanied by his wife, Queen Rania.

Qatar is a major employment market for expatriate Jordanians.

In 2018, Qatar made a $500m package pledge to support the growth of the Jordanian economy. Gulf neighbours have made similar pledges.

The king attended Sheikh’s Tamim’s wedding in 2005, when the now Qatari leader was crown prince.