Jordan’s king promises support in meeting with Lebanon's prime minister

Jordan’s King Abdullah II received Lebanon’s prime minister in Amman on Sunday and said his country would stand by the Lebanese during their nation's worst economic crisis.

The visit was the first by Prime Minister Najib Mikati to an Arab country since he formed his Cabinet last month.

It came after his trips to France and Britain, as Mr Mikati seeks relief assistance.

Lebanon’s economic crisis, which began in 2019, has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in 150 years.

More than 70 per cent of the country’s population live in poverty and the national currency is in freefall, driving inflation and unemployment to unprecedented levels.

On Wednesday, Jordan agreed to supply Lebanon with electricity through Syria and work is underway for a timetable.

Egypt has also agreed to supply Lebanon with natural gas for its power plants through Jordan and Syria.

Lebanon suffers electricity cuts for up to 22 hours a day and on Saturday the country’s two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel.

That left Lebanon with no government-produced power.

A view of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, with the lights on only in some buildings. Lebanese rely on highly polluting diesel generators run by private neighbourhood operators to make up for shortfalls in electricity supply from the state utility.

On Sunday, the Lebanese army gave emergency supplies of fuel to the two plants and they resumed work, according to Electricity Minister Walid Fayad.

“Jordan will always stand by the side of Lebanon and its brotherly people,” the king was quoted by the Royal Court as telling Mr Mikati.

It gave no further details but said the two discussed regional affairs as well.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh visited Lebanon late last month, and said there were efforts to provide Lebanon with some electricity from Jordan.