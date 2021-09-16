Egypt's El Sisi assures Libyan PM of Cairo's support

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has told Libya’s prime minister he was confident Libyans would overcome the challenges they face while striving to build a “modern and strong” government in the war-torn North African state.

The Egyptian leader and interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh met in Cairo on Thursday to discuss progress of the internationally backed political process that would end with parliamentary and presidential elections in December, Mr El Sisi’s office said.

Their meeting came two days after Mr El Sisi, whose country shares a porous desert border with Libya, met in Cairo with Libyan speaker Aguila Saleh and Khalifa Haftar, commander of the National Libyan Army, both close Cairo allies.

Mr El Sisi pushed during that meeting for the holding of elections as scheduled and said his government would continue its efforts “with all Libyan brothers … to hold the significant presidential and parliamentary vote by the end of this year”.

The three senior Libyan officials are in Egypt to attend meetings of the High Joint Libyan-Egyptian Committee, which is mandated to promote closer ties between the neighbouring nations.

Libyan Field-Marshal Khalifa Haftar. AP

On Thursday, Mr El Sisi repeated his calls for foreign forces and mercenaries to leave the oil-rich country, a reference to Turkey’s military presence in Libya and what the UN estimates to be around 20,000 foreign forces and mercenaries, mostly Syrian, Turkish, Russian and Sudanese.

Egypt, Mr El Sisi told the Libyan prime minister, was prepared to extend “all necessary resources” to “prepare the climate” for the election.

UN-sponsored peace talks on Libya brought about a ceasefire last October after years of fighting between forces led by Mr Haftar and those belonging to the former government in Tripoli.

Libyan politicians have meanwhile failed to finalise a legal framework for voting to take place, throwing the election schedule into doubt.

With mounting international pressure, Parliament this month adopted a controversial presidential electoral law and said it was in the process of finalising it for parliamentary elections, the UN's envoy to Libya said.

The High Council of State, an executive body that among other duties proposes electoral laws, complained the law was adopted without consulting its members.

US special envoy to Libya Richard Norland urged the country’s leaders to compromise to meet popular expectations for the vote to be held on time.

Libya has been in turmoil since a Nato-backed popular uprising toppled long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country has since been split between rival administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars