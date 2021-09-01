Libya's neighbours urge countries to send mercinaries home

Countries neighbouring Libya wrapped up a meeting Tuesday in Algeria with calls for foreign fighters and mercenaries to be withdrawn from the conflict-stricken North African nation.

“So far, we don't know where these illegal forces present in Libya will go. The most reasonable thing would be for those who brought these people into Libya to send them back out of Libya, to the places they came from," Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said.

"This is the way for us [Algeria] and the neighbouring countries to avoid also become victims of an unorganised and unsupervised withdrawal of those groups."

Participants at the two-day meeting also urged Libyan parties to stick to a political road map that ended hostilities last year and set parliamentary and presidential elections in December.

The meeting, hosted by Algeria, was attended by foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad and Niger.

The UN envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and a representative of the African Union also attended.

Mr Kubis said time was running short to prepare for the polls, after recent talks in Geneva exposed deep divisions over when to hold elections, what elections to hold, and on what constitutional grounds.

Following the session, Libya's Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush said many points were discussed, including “the stability of the neighbouring countries, all the neighbouring countries are ready to support Libya towards its stability.”

She added that another meeting will take place at the end of next month, where the same participants are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Ms El Mangoush on Tuesday refused to exclude the possibility that general elections set for December may have to be postponed if parliament delays the ratification of a new electoral law.

“As a government, we have put in place everything required to move towards elections, providing financial, logistical and material support to the elections commission,” she said in a news conference in Algiers, after meeting with Algerian officials.

Libya's Foreign Minister Najla Al Mangoush speaks during a ministerial meeting of Libya's neighbouring countries in Algiers, Algeria.

“I cannot answer whether the elections will be postponed or not, but we are trying to ensure they will be held on the scheduled date” of December 24.

But “we are still waiting to see if parliament will approve the electoral law … this could block or postpone the election,” Ms El Mangoush added.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a Nato-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011 and split the country between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Hifter in the east.

UN-sponsored peace talks brought about a ceasefire and installed an interim government that's expected to lead the country into a general election in December.

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

