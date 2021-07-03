Israel investigates possible attack on cargo ship

The CSAV Tyndall had set sail from the port of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Courtesy Salah Malkawi/ The National

Israel is investigating if Iran is behind an attack on a cargo ship that was on its way from Jeddah to the UAE on Saturday, according to Israeli media.

The crew of the 'CSAV Tyndall' was not hurt and the ship continued on its journey after the incident, N12 Television News reported. Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen also reported the incident earlier.

The 'CSAV Tyndall' was previously part of the Zodiac Maritime fleet, a shipping company in London owned by Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer.

A source familiar with Zodiac Maritime said the company had sold a vessel called the 'CSAV Tyndall' several months ago.

Ship-tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon showed the 'CSAV Tyndall' container ship, which sails under a Liberian flag, was last docked in Jeddah and was now off the coast of Dubai.

Iranian media widely reported the attack, citing Al Mayadeen, which was among the first news outlets to report an attack on a commercial vessel owned by an Israeli company in April.

Williams at Wimbledon Venus Williams - 5 titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) Serena Williams - 7 titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Friday's schedule in Madrid Men's quarter-finals Novak Djokivic (1) v Marin Cilic (9) from 2pm UAE time Roger Federer (4) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 7pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Alexander Zverev (3) from 9.30pm Stan Wawrinka v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11.30pm Women's semi-finals Belinda Bencic v Simona Halep (3) from 4.30pm Sloane Stephens (8) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 10pm

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Bharatanatyam A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Results: Women: 1. Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 322.95 points

2. Lysanne Richard (CAN) 285.75

3. Ellie Smart (USA) 277.70 Men: 1. Gary Hunt (GBR) 431.55

2. Constantin Popovici (ROU) 424.65

3. Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 392.30

THE BIO: Sabri Razouk, 74 Athlete and fitness trainer Married, father of six Favourite exercise: Bench press Must-eat weekly meal: Steak with beans, carrots, broccoli, crust and corn Power drink: A glass of yoghurt Role model: Any good man

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday February 8, v Kenya; Friday February 9, v Canada; Sunday February 11, v Nepal; Monday February 12, v Oman; Wednesday February 14, v Namibia; Thursday February 15, final

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

