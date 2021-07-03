Egypt inaugurates naval base near Libya border

The opening of the base on July 3 included the launch of almost 50 new naval vessels

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inaugurated on Saturday a sprawling naval base on the Mediterranean near the Libyan border. (Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs/Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs)

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo, Egypt
Jul 3, 2021

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inaugurated on Saturday a sprawling naval base on the Mediterranean near the Libyan border, formally commissioning into service nearly 50 naval vessels to mark the occasion.

The Egyptian leader was accompanied during the ceremony by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as well as Mohamed Al Menfi, head the Libyan Presidential Council.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr El Sisi, the government and the people of Egypt on the inauguration of the military base, wishing the country further progress and prosperity, a statement released shortly after the event said.

In a post on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said the base "reflects the progress in vital sectors in the country" under Mr El Sisi's leadership.

"I was pleased to witness this milestone and I'm confident in Egypt's continued development," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

The opening of the July 3 base, in the Gargoub region near the coastal city of Marsa Matrouh, is the latest in a series of new military sites that have been upgraded or established since Mr El Sisi took office in 2014.

These include a naval base on the Red Sea in southern Egypt and another near the Mediterranean coast in Al Alamein, north-west of Cairo.

A promotional film produced by the military says the July 3 base covers 10 million square metres, has a 1,000-metre-long dock, a landing pad for helicopters, a joint command centre and training facilities.

Quote
The men of the Egyptian armed forces are aware of the nature of their duties to protect the prestige and dignity of this nation
Egyptian military spokesman

The ceremony's military announcer offered a stern warning to foreign foes he did not name.

"The winds of Egypt's army are wise, they don't erupt or rise unless the Egyptian and Arab national security is at stake, then they turn into a hurricane," he said.

"The men of the Egyptian armed forces are aware of the nature of their duties to protect the prestige and dignity of this nation."

Mr El Sisi left the ceremony without making any public comments. He and his guests were due to later attend war drills involving naval units, warplanes and commandos. The war games are codenamed "Qader", Arabic for capable.

“It is a strategic addition to Egypt,” said Admiral Ahmed Khaled Hassan, Egypt’s naval commander.

“It [the base] clearly reflects Egypt’s commitment to the protection of the Suez Canal and the realisation of naval security … and the protection of Egypt’s economic interests at sea."

Egypt has purchased troop carriers from France, fighter jets from Russia, German submarines and Italian frigates, along with tanks and helicopter gunships that Egypt receives under a US military aid programme that dates back to the late 1970s.

Marking the inauguration of the base, 47 naval craft were commissioned into service on Saturday, including two Italian frigates, an Egyptian-made frigate, a submarine, 14 speed boats, 28 armoured vessels for carrying commandos and a towing vessel.

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet

Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder

Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

MATCH INFO

Jersey 147 (20 overs) 

UAE 112 (19.2 overs)

Jersey win by 35 runs

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Why your domicile status is important

Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime.

Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. 

UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account.

A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Draw:

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

SERIE A FIXTURES

All times UAE (+4 GMT)

Saturday
Roma v Udinese (5pm) 
SPAL v Napoli (8pm)
Juventus v Torino (10.45pm)

Sunday
Sampdoria v AC Milan (2.30pm)
Inter Milan v Genoa (5pm)
Crotone v Benevento (5pm)
Verona v Lazio (5pm)
Cagliari v Chievo (5pm)
Sassuolo v Bologna (8pm)
Fiorentina v Atalanta (10.45pm)

How to help

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

Tips for job-seekers
  • Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.
  • Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job.

David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler

Price, base: Dh132,000

Engine: 3.6-litre V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm

Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Ibrahim's play list

Completed an electrical diploma at the Adnoc Technical Institute

Works as a public relations officer with Adnoc

Apart from the piano, he plays the accordion, oud and guitar

His favourite composer is Johann Sebastian Bach

Also enjoys listening to Mozart

Likes all genres of music including Arabic music and jazz

Enjoys rock groups Scorpions and Metallica 

Other musicians he likes are Syrian-American pianist Malek Jandali and Lebanese oud player Rabih Abou Khalil

