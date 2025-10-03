Tara Emad, Ahmed Hassan and Sofia Guellaty: Middle Eastern names added to The Business of Fashion 500 list

Each year, The Business of Fashion releases its BoF 500, a list of the people it believes are shaping the industry's future. More than just a roll call of familiar names, the list has become a snapshot of how influence in fashion is evolving.

As fashion moves away from its traditional power centres in Paris, Milan, London and New York, the BoF 500 has increasingly highlighted talent from a broader range of countries. That shift is reflected in this year’s edition.

“This is our most global group of industry shapers yet,” says Imran Amed, BoF’s founder and chief executive. “With new entrants from Montenegro, Mongolia, Cameroon and Panama, it underscores how fashion’s centre of gravity continues to shift eastwards and southwards.”

The Arab world is also making its mark. Below, we highlight the most notable new entries from the region.

Tara Emad

Egyptian actress and model Tara Emad earns her place on the list for a body of work that has steadily expanded her influence across the region. She drew wide recognition for her role in the Arabic adaptation of Suits, as well as standout performances in the 2018 thriller Diamond Dust and the box office smash The Blue Elephant 2 in 2019. Beginning her career as a model before moving into acting, Emad has built a reputation for versatility and charisma on screen. In 2022, she became the first Middle Eastern woman to be named as an ambassador for Chanel Beauty, which cemented her position as one of the region’s most visible and boundary-pushing talents.

Ahmed Hassan

KML founders Ahmed and Razan Hassan at the Saudi Fashion Awards. Photo Ahmed Hassan/Instagram

Ahmed Hassan, co-founder of the Saudi label KML, has also been recognised. The brand, launched in 2022 by Ahmed and his sister Razan, draws inspiration from the gender-neutral, utilitarian dress of Saudi Bedouin. It creates garments designed to be worn in multiple ways. His inclusion in the BoF 500 follows his success as a finalist for the 2025 LVMH Prize.

Sofia Guellaty

Sofia Guellaty, founder and creative director of Mille World, is another Mena talent recognised this year. The Tunisian entrepreneur launched the media platform in 2018 with a mission to spotlight Arab culture, lifestyle, beauty and fashion on a global stage.

Mustafa Kucuk and Vahap Kucuk (LC Waikiki)

Turkish business leaders Mustafa and Vahap Kucuk have also earned a place on the list for their fashion and lifestyle brand LC Waikiki. Since acquiring the company in 1997, they have grown it into a powerhouse that in 2024 reported net sales of approximately $4.92 billion (Dh18.06 billion).

BoF’s founder Amed says their inclusion reflects the broader transformation of the industry. “We put together this year’s class at a unique inflection point for fashion, as the industry contends with shifting geopolitics, economic dislocation and sweeping technological change.”

Designer Giambattista Valli with Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda at a gala during Paris Fashion Week. AFP

Other notable inductees for 2025 include Simone Bellotti, creative director at Jil Sander, and Michael Rider, creative director at Celine. Dries Van Noten designer Julian Klausner also makes the list, alongside Italian couturier Giambattista Valli and Jamaican designer Rachel Scott, recognised both for her label Diotima and for her recent appointment to lead Proenza Schouler, where she will debut next season.

Despite its name, the BoF 500 welcomes 100 new members each year, nominated by existing inductees and rigorously vetted before being selected by BoF editors for their influence. The list now consists of 1,613 people representing 98 nationalities.

Kendrick Lamar has been named on the BoF 500 list for 2025. AP

This year’s list also features US rappers and singers Doechii and Kendrick Lamar, alongside British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo. American model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber also makes the cut, as does French ballet dancer Guillaume Diop.

Further additions include British designer and podcast host Bella Freud, Sara Moonves, editor-in-chief of W Magazine, and Thom Bettridge, editor-in-chief of i-D magazine. Kyle Smith, fashion editor for the NFL, is also recognised.

