Should overweight pets be on Ozempic? UAE vets have their say as trial gets under way

With a round face and protruding belly, obesity in pets can easily be dismissed as excess fluff or simply a cute characteristic. But, while many owners believe they are being kind and loving by overfeeding their pets, excess weight can take a toll on an animal’s health, longevity and quality of life.

Dr Rachel Shaw, chief executive of Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi, says obesity in pets is linked to medical conditions including arthritis and joint disease, diabetes, heart and breathing problems, liver disease and an increased risk of certain cancers.

“Obesity also compromises animal welfare – it causes pain, limits mobility, reduces activity and makes daily life more difficult. And we know it shortens life,” she adds.

The long-term consequences are well-documented. A longevity study published in Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association found that dogs that are fed 25 per cent less calories than normal not only live an average of two years longer, but also develop fewer medical problems.

The bones along a healthy animal's ribs and spine should be easy to feel. PA Images

Similarly, research published in The Veterinary Journal identifies osteoarthritis as the most common medical condition associated with being overweight among cats and both small and large dogs.

To jab or not to jab

As weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy gain popularity among humans, the question of whether similar medication can be used for pets has been raised.

Obesity in pets is almost never a metabolic issue; it’s a management one Dr Rachel Shaw ,

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Earlier this month, Okava Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in San Francisco, announced it has started a pilot study of a GLP-1 drug designed for cats with obesity. Results are expected next summer.

Rather than weekly injections, which are common in human treatment plans, the felines involved in the study will receive small injectable implants, slightly larger than a microchip, designed to slowly release the drug in their system over a period of six months.

Despite growing interest among some pet-owners, experts urge caution.

“An Ozempic-style jab for pets, as appealing as it sounds to some, is rarely necessary. Obesity in pets is almost never a metabolic issue; it’s a management one,” says Dr Shaw.

Dr Amer Grizic, a veterinary surgeon at Animalia Veterinary Clinic in Abu Dhabi, agrees. “The main cause of obesity starts when a young pet is given weak and cheap ingredients in food, together with excessive amounts of treats.”

He says these habits often persist as animals grow older, and many owners only recognise the problem once health complications begin to surface.

The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention offers helpful tools on its website to calculate daily food intake calories and portions, as well as a weight-range estimator and a dog-walking calorie estimator.

“Without calorie control in place, these drugs offer very little benefit,” says Dr Shaw. “They work by reducing appetite, but if owners continue to add meals, share table scraps or hand out treats, the pet will still consume more energy than it burns. No medication can override excess calories.”

How to tell if a pet is overweight

As the dangers of a pet being overweight become better known, it is important for owners to recognise signs of obesity. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, an extra half kilogram on a cat is equivalent to approximately 6.8kg on an average woman and 7.7kg pounds on an average male.

Just half a kilo of extra weight on a cat is equivalent to about 7kg on a human. Photo: Ruaridh Connellan / Barcroft USA via Getty Images

Dr Shaw says pet-owners don’t need special equipment to assess whether their dog or cat is carrying excess weight. Instead, a few simple physical checks can offer useful insight.

She recommends starting by gently feeling along the ribs and spine. These bones should be easy to feel with light pressure. If firm pressure is needed, or if they cannot be felt at all, the pet is likely overweight.

Next, owners should observe their pet’s body shape from above. A healthy animal will have a visible waist that curves inward behind the ribcage, while pets carrying extra weight often appear more rectangular, with little or no definition.

Finally, view the pet from the side. A healthy abdomen should slope upwards behind the ribs, creating a slight tuck. If the belly hangs down or remains level with the chest, this can be a sign of excess weight.

Losing weight the natural way

For owners hesitant about medical intervention for their pets, well-established and practical solutions already exist.

“If an owner doesn’t want to use a jab, a science-backed way to help pets lose weight starts with controlling food quantity using a properly measured, veterinary-recommended diet,” says Dr Shaw. “When calorie intake is managed consistently, pets lose weight reliably.”

Dr Grizic emphasises the importance of consistency and structure. “Encourage activity, limit treats, establish a feeding schedule and apply a high-protein, high-fibre prescription weight-loss diet. In many cases, gradually reducing food portions and sticking to the amount recommended by a vet is enough.”

Physical activity also plays a crucial role. Dr Shaw recommends dogs get daily exercise with at least two walks per day. Cats, meanwhile, can stay active through “structured play sessions at home”, which use interactive toys and safe climbing spaces that encourage both physical movement and mental stimulation.

“Increasing movement not only improves quality of life, but also supports steady, healthy weight loss. The combination of controlled feeding and regular activity is safe, effective and proven to work – without the need for medication,” she says.

Dogs need a minimum of two walks every day, while climbing toys can help cats stay in shape. AFP

For pet-owners seeking reassurance or additional guidance, Dr Grizic notes the internet has made second opinions more accessible than ever.

“In a worst-case scenario, telemedicine is available to everybody today, so simply book an appointment with a recognised pet nutrition specialist.”

At the same time, he cautions against relying too heavily on unsubstantiated online advice. With so much pet information circulating, separating evidence-based guidance from marketing-driven content can be difficult. Dr Grizic says: “Unfortunately, many website articles are not accurate and usually filled with wrong information paid for by big pet-food chains.”

Ultimately, while it's tempting to “spoil” pets, lifestyle habits such as excessive treats and irregular exercise should not take the place of long-term comfort and quality of life.

