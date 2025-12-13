Going Dutch: Can groups in the UAE follow Netherlands' lead by rehoming all stray animals?

The Netherlands has been hailed as a global leader for its efforts to become free of stray dogs and tackle the global issue of abandoned animals.

Pet taxes and effective trap, neuter and rehoming programmes have been key to the efforts the Dutch have made to curb the number of stray dogs roaming the streets.

Once viewed as a status symbol in the Netherlands, dog ownership suffered a decline after an outbreak of rabies in the 19th century. Since then, like many nations, the country faced an issue with stray dogs and unwanted pets.

Authorities tackled the problem by introducing a dog tax of between €50 and €150 ($58 to $176), depending on the breed, with substantially higher rates for additional dogs to prevent abandonment.

With estimates suggesting there are more than 200 million stray dogs and about 500 million stray cats around the world, can other countries learn lessons from the Netherlands?

Rachel Shaw, chief executive of Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi. Photo: Rachel Shaw

Pet project

Rachel Shaw, chief executive of Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi, a non-profit group licensed by the emirate's government, said long-term commitment to tackling the issue was crucial.

"The Netherlands succeeded not because of any single cultural factor, but because of a unified national approach built over many decades,” she said. “Consistent public education, strong enforcement and co-ordinated investment across government and welfare groups, these efforts gradually normalised responsible pet ownership and reduced stray dog numbers over time.

“In the UAE, the foundations for similar progress already exist. We have strong federal animal welfare laws, growing public awareness and – from 2026 – a compulsory registration system in Abu Dhabi for both dogs and cats, which will be a major step forward in reducing abandonment and improving accountability. However, certain adaptations are needed to achieve nationwide impact.”

Animal welfare laws

In the Netherlands, early support from organisations such as the Dutch Society for the Protection of Animals helped shape public understanding of pet welfare and legislation such as the Animal Protection Act.

While similar measures have been drafted into federal law in the UAE, stray animals are common on the streets and in desert waste areas. While the Netherlands has a population of about 18 million, nearly twice that of the UAE, experts said lessons could be learnt from the country.

In the UAE, regulations do not permit CNVR (capture-neuter-vaccinate-return) programmes for dogs, with strays instead taken to shelters. The Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi site has space for about 120 dogs. Under the UAE National Invasive Species Strategy and Action Plan 2022–2026, a different management approach focuses on the trapping and assessment of stray dogs.

Animals that can be responsibly rehomed are transferred to the Abu Dhabi shelter, while others are euthanised if deemed aggressive or unable to be adopted. Several practical and structural barriers would need to be addressed before a Dutch-style model could be put into force in the UAE.

Although data on shelter capacity in the UAE capital is not publicly available, figures from before 2020 showed the Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter could accommodate up to 150 dogs and 300 cats. While the numbers give a general sense of scale, Ms Shaw said the situation had evolved since then.

“Stray populations today are significantly larger,” she said. “Stray dogs are estimated to be in the thousands, while cats are significantly higher, simply due to their rapid reproduction. It’s also important to recognise that many cats are part of stable community colonies and do not require sheltering unless they are sick, injured, or at risk.

“Given the scale of these populations, shelters alone cannot address the entire challenge. Improving adoption rates is essential, because the more animals we help move into homes, the more space we free for others in need.”

Stray cat communities

Efforts have been made to improve the welfare of stray cats in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Feeding communities have been established across Abu Dhabi and elsewhere in the UAE to support populations of stray cats. In September, an online training course supported by the government was established to offer advice to support volunteers.

By providing them with new skills, vets hoped the course would boost the welfare of stray cat communities and improve population control. A compulsory animal ownership registration system, set to come into effect in Abu Dhabi in 2026, is also an important step in reducing the abandonment of cats and dogs.

A push to encourage more people to adopt a rescue dog rather than buying one at a pet shop would also help to relieve pressure on shelters. David Appleby has established Microchipped.ae, a volunteer-led project offering to put microchips in pets free of charge.

“Store-bought dogs should be fully vaccinated and given passport with a health certificate, microchipped and registered to the new owner prior to the release of any dog," he said.

“This would naturally increase the price and hopefully more people would be encouraged to adopt.

Dave Appleby and his wife Jacqueline with their cats, at their home in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National

“However, there have been significant changes with the welfare of cats in Abu Dhabi.

“We are seeing more collaboration with the community, government entities and the private sector, particularly with pest control companies.”

