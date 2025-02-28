Bear Grylls has a passion for instilling in younger generations a love for the outdoors that he was given as a young boy. PA
Bear Grylls has a passion for instilling in younger generations a love for the outdoors that he was given as a young boy. PA

Bear Grylls in Dubai: ‘I’m not a fearless person’

British adventurer, in town to launch Aldar’s latest development, speaks to The National about his passion for encouraging family time in the great outdoors

Gemma White
United Arab Emirates

February 28, 2025