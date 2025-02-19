The Wilds is Aldar's third development in Dubai and is a joint venture with Dubai Holding. Photo: Aldar
Aldar launches new luxury Dubai project featuring wildlife and bee-keeping zones

Sales for The Wilds along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will begin on February 27, with starting price of Dh5.1 million

Aarti Nagraj
February 19, 2025