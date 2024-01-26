Emirates staff set yoga world record in Dubai desert

More than 110,000 employees of Emirates Group have set a new world record for "most nationalities in a yoga lesson".

Participants from 144 nationalities took part in the sunset event held at Al Lisaili Camp, which is managed by Emirates Group's Arabian Adventures. Besides the UAE, countries represented included Chile, Peru, Mexico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honduras, Mongolia, Tonga and the Bahamas.

Officials from Guinness World Records were on hand to certify the record.

Emirates Group employees with their Guinness World Records certification. Photo: Emirates

“UAE nationals and Dubai-based expats represented various countries and roles within the Emirates Group. This included Emirates cabin crew, dnata airport operations employees, safari guides at Arabian Adventures, dnata Travel experts, and many more," said Oliver Grohmann, senior vice president human resources at Emirates Group.

The event was part of the group's strategy to promote a culture of health within the organisation, he added.

Participants from 144 nationalities took part in the event. Photo: Emirates

The record-breaking yoga lesson was held by trained yoga practitioners working with Emirates Group. Well-being sessions were also carried out by a senior counsellor from the group’s psychology unit and a certified mindfulness teacher.

A member of the dnata Travel Group team took to the decks to DJ, playing music alongside a colleague who strummed a "tongue drum", often associated with meditation and healing.

Sustainable yoga mats were specially made for the event using biodegradable cork, and all staff were provided with reusable water bottles.

The UAE record breaks the one achieved just last year on International Yoga Day in New York City on the lawn of the UN headquarters, with 135 different nationalities.