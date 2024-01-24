First look at Abu Dhabi's luxurious Al Bateen Ladies Club

Dubai's boutique padel and community venue Matcha Club has opened Al Bateen Ladies Club, a luxury lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

Perched on the shores of Al Bateen beach that overlooks Hudayriyat Island, the ladies-only club is home to padel courts, and will also have more wellness-centric activities and classes, including Pilates and yoga.

Similar to Matcha club's Dubai venue, the Abu Dhabi spot channels California's Palm Springs in its aesthetics, but is more ambitious in its offering and is set in a space spanning 34,000 square metres.

Padel courts aside, amenities include a shaded infinity pool, private beach and spa.

The beach area of the club. Photo. Photo: Leslie Pableo for The National

An on-site restaurant, that is yet to open, will serve Italian cuisine. In the meantime, there is also a dining spot at the beach, where guests or members can already order healthy dishes such as lentil tabbouleh salad and avocado and egg toast. There will also be a concept store that will sell a collection of resort-style fashion, jewellery, gourmet chocolates and flowers.

The venue also features a dedicated children's play area, complete with outdoor amenities such as swings, slides and monkey bars, as well as an indoor playground for the summer months.

Apart from its wellness offerings, Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha will also be home to several spaces for community events, including art shows and talks.

The venue is open daily from 7am to 10pm. Day passes start at Dh150, for access to the pool and the beach, while monthly and annual membership options are also available. Guests do not need to pay for a day pass to book a fitness class, a padel court or simply have a meal at the on-site restaurant.