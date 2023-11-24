Dubai Run participants can jog to tunes curated by Untold music festival

Local DJs will set the mood on three stages put together by the team behind the music event coming soon to the UAE

The stages put alongside Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run will resemble the ones at Untold Dubai in Expo City, where the music festival will take place in February. Photo: Untold Festival

Panna Munyal
Nov 24, 2023
What do you get when the world's biggest fun run meets Europe's most inclusive music festival on Dubai's most famous street? A race route with music zones along Sheikh Zayed Road, of course.

Participants who have signed up for Dubai Run, the last event of the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge, taking place on Sunday, can not only walk, jog or sprint on a car-free SZR, but can also do so while grooving along to upbeat tunes curated by local DJs. These will be played from three stages along the race route, which have been put together by Untold Dubai.

Beyonce to K-pop: My run-in with a 'scientifically backed’ cardio playlist

An extension of the Romanian electronic music festival Untold, the event is set to touchdown in the UAE from February 15 to 18 at Expo City. World-class DJs aside, the festival also includes child-friendly zones and a street food arena , making it a day out for the entire family (although we'd recommend sticking to adults-only come nightfall).

Dubai Run participants will also get Dh100 off general admission and Dh200 off VIP access for Untold Dubai, tickets for which start from Dh700 for a four-day pass. The first line-up of performers confirmed for the February event include Armin Van Buuren, Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha and Don Diablo.

Although Untold is primarily an electronic music festival, at Dubai Run, participants can expect tunes from a variety of genres.

To register for Dubai Run, visit www.dubairun.com. More information about Untold Dubai is available at www.untold.ae

Updated: November 24, 2023, 7:10 AM
