Dubai Muscle and Active Show returns with fitness stars including Big Ramy and James Smith

Free fitness classes, bodybuilding competitions and meet-and-greets are some of the things that visitors can expect at this year’s Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry events.

The three-day fitness and wellness exhibitions return to the Dubai World Trade Centre and run from Friday to Sunday. So whether it’s taking part in a Zumba class, meeting the defending Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion Big Ramy or just networking with other fitness professionals, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a breakdown of what's happening at this year’s events.

Dubai Active

A meet-and-greet with Sunday Times bestselling author and personal trainer James Smith is the highlight of Dubai Active. There will also be meet-and-greets with celebrity trainers Ruba Ali and Lisa Lanceford.

FitnGlam Active Arena returns with a schedule of diverse workouts such as Zumba, power and flexibility, and HIIT, while the Brightfox Yoga Studio will have Pilates, yoga and meditation classes. All classes are free to attend with entry.

The Wellness Talk Stage will also host panels, workshops and discussions with speakers on Saturday and Sunday throughout the day. Expect talks on overall fitness knowledge, self-confidence, health and nutrition, as well as meaningful discussions around topics such as feminism in the Middle East, diversity and inclusion in the wellness industry, mental health, well-being and more.

To keep up with the fit theme, more than 200 athletes will battle it out in the Turf Games functional fitness competition which will test endurance over the three days. Friday’s contest will see individual athletes compete while Saturday and Sunday will crown a winner based on teams of three.

Dubai Muscle Show

Some of the bodybuilding world’s biggest names will be attending the Dubai Muscle Show. This includes Egyptian star Big Ramy (real name Mamdouh Elssbiay), who is the current Mr Olympia, winning the coveted title in 2020 and 2021.

Past Mr Olympia winners Ronnie Coleman (1998-2005), Dorian Yates (1992-1997), Brandon Curry (2019) and Dexter Jackson (2008), will also be at the show, as will Kai Greene, known for finishing as runner-up in the competition. He is regarded as one of the best bodybuilders to have never won the contest. They will be available for meet-and-greets, as well as taking part in talks.

The third Dubai Muscle Classic will also return with bodybuilding competitions for men and women in different categories, such as physique, bikini and body fitness. For visitors who are looking to shop, there will also be supplements, apparel and fitness equipment on sale.

Dubai Active Industry

This event is for those who want to network or learn more about the business side of the fitness industry. It has doubled in size this year, with more than 200 brands set to take part. The event will host a talk on start-ups, as well as the Middle East Fitness Business Summit, the Future Wellness Summit and the Women in Fitness roundtable.

Guest speakers will include Dan Duran from the International Sports Sciences Association, Dave Wright, chief executive of Myzone, and Keith Rumjahn, founder and chief executive of OliveX. There will also be regional chief executives in attendance, such as George Flooks of Fitness First Middle East, Glen Stollery of Les Mills IMEA, Susan Turner of PureGym Arabia and Fahad Alhagbani of Armah Sports Company.

More information is at dubaiactiveshow.com or dubaimuscleshow.com

