Egypt's Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay wins second straight Mr Olympia title

Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbiay, also known as “Big Ramy” has been crowned Mr Olympia for the second straight year.

Last year, he became only the second bodybuilder from the Arab world to win the honour since the contest started in 1965. Samir Bannout, known as “the Lion of Lebanon” won in 1983.

After the win, Elssbiay took to Instagram to thank his fans. “[The trophy] Sandow is home and it will remain here for a very long time. Thank you to all my fans around the world. I made it because of your love and support,” he wrote.

The competition took place in Florida with a live crowd in attendance.

Elssbiay, 37, has now competed in eight Olympias – the professional men's bodybuilding contest – in total since 2013. He’s the first bodybuilder to win back-to-back titles since Phil Heath won seven straight times from 2011 to 2017.

Elssbiay previously won the People’s Champ Award, which is voted for by fans, in 2018. He’s the first bodybuilder to win both Mr Olympia – which was claimed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1970 – and the People’s Champ Award.

Born in Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt in 1984, Elssbiay started his professional bodybuilding career in Kuwait in 2010. He has won a number of international competitions in the past including the New York Pro and Arnold Classic Europe. He also finished third in the Arnold Classic in 2020.

Later in October, Elssbiay along with eight-time former Mr Olympia Ronnie Coleman will headline Dubai Muscle Show at Dubai World Trade Centre. The fitness and wellness exhibition event will run from Thursday to Saturday, October 28 to 30.

The Mr Olympia top five for 2021:

Winner – Mamdouh Elssbiay, $400,000

Second place – Brandon Curry, $150,000

Third place – Hadi Choopan, $100,000

Fourth place – Hunter Labrada, $40,000

Fifth place – Nick Walker, $35,000