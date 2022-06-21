Six celebrities who love yoga: from Deepika Padukone to Britney Spears

Yoga is loved around the world for its impact on both fitness and mental well-being.

With endless varieties to choose from and very little equipment needed, it’s easy to see why it is the workout of choice for many, including A-list stars.

Several celebrities have spoken of the positive impact yoga has had on their lives, sharing snippets of their practices on social media.

In celebration of World Yoga Day, here are some of the world’s most-famous yogis…

Russell Brand

Comedian Russell Brand is a huge advocate for yoga and even has a video on his YouTube channel titled: “How yoga changed my life.”

The star, who has been open about his former struggles with addiction, has praised yoga for the physical buzz it gives him, as well as psychological peace and freedom.

“Is yoga much more than a fitness fad, much more than aerobics with incense? I would say it is, because I have been practising yoga for a long time, and what I sometimes need is a physical component to my spiritual practises," he says.

He also regularly shares guided videos for various types of yoga on YouTube.

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone began her yoga journey more than two years ago, after what she described as a “deep inner calling”. Around the same time, she was cast in Gehraiyaan, where she played a yoga instructor, which she said pushed her to find the right instructor.

“I have, over the years, been exposed to many different types of workouts, exercises and practices,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times. “However, practising yoga, makes me feel the most centred, balanced and grounded. Feeling alive and connected from within, like I am in control, is something I have never experienced in any other practice, except for in yoga."

She recently took part in an adidas campaign centred around yoga, which included her demonstrating some of her favourite poses.

Yasmine Sabri

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri is an avid yoga fan and has been sharing her progress on social media for years having mastered a number of difficult poses.

The star was taught by Egyptian yoga instructor and wellness coach, Farida Abou El Dahab, who has garnered a strong following herself thanks to her online videos and virtual sessions.

Britney Spears

With her new husband, Sam Asghari, a qualified personal trainer, Britney Spears has achieved an impressive level of fitness.

And, the star loves to show off her routines on Instagram, from dancing to yoga.

Spears has mastered a number of difficult poses and has even shared clips of herself walking on her hands.

Gisele Bundchen

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has spoken openly about the transformative impact yoga has had on her life.

In an Instagram post last World Yoga Day, she wrote: “Many years ago, after going through one of the most difficult times in my life, I immersed myself in the very deep process of getting to know myself better.

“With the help of yoga and meditation, I came out of that period stronger and happier, and knowing that no matter how difficult challenges appear in the moment, they always bring with them an opportunity for transformation.”

She has also encouraged her children to practise yoga, sharing pictures of herself and her daughter Vivian, 9, joining her in some poses.

Halle Berry

The Oscar-winning actress has described yoga as her preferred stress-buster, helping relieve her body of negative energy.

Berry practices three times a week, for around 15 minutes each time and builds in time for stretching.

“One of the most helpful stress-releasing practices for me is yoga,” she said in a guest column she wrote for Women’s Health. “To me, it's a physical form of meditation that allows me to move negative energy out of my body.

"Whatever type of yoga I practise, focusing on my breath and really feeling my body as I flow through and hold poses really centres me. It's like the stress just lifts right out of me."