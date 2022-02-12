Inside EmiratesPadPro: the world’s largest padbol sports complex opens in Dubai

The world’s largest padbol sports complex has just opened in Dubai’s Al Quoz area.

EmiratesPadPro is a 10,000-square-foot sports complex featuring seven padbol courts. The sprawling facility also has a cafe, lounge area, shower facilities and plenty of parking outside.

The venue was launched by UAE residents and avid sports fans Samir and Kabir Khorram and Hussein Kapasi to highlight the new and up-and-coming sport of padbol.

What is padbol?

Padbol is a four-player game played with a ball. Antonie Robertson / The National

Created in 2008 in Argentina, padbol is now played in more than 30 countries. It is a fusion sport that combines elements of football, tennis, volleyball and squash.

Padbol is played in pairs with four players, with the scoring system the same as tennis. A ball – that is smaller and lighter than a football – is served diagonally and the receiving team must return the ball with a minimum of two or maximum of three touches.

In the game, the ball bounces on the ground and lateral walls, which gives the game continuity and speed. The players are allowed to use most of their bodies to play, including their feet, head, chest and legs.

The playing area is a rectangle court enclosed by glass and divided by a net in the centre. The court area is 6x10 metres and features a floor that’s specially designed to protect athletes from joint injuries.

EmiratesPadPro to promote the game in the region

In the UAE, EmiratesPadPro is designed to be the spot for international and national tournaments, league matches, as well as training and children’s camps.

The idea behind the facility is also to support and encourage female sports professions by hosting women-only event and tournaments. EmiratesPadPro is also looking at working with Dubai Federation Authorities to create UAE’s first female padbol team.

“EmiratesPadPro is creating a community in a setting that caters to all age groups and I feel honoured to witness a new sporting movement in the region pioneering in Dubai,” says Ghazi AlMadani of Dubai Sports Council, who inaugurated the space during the launch.

“Going beyond just playing a sport, I am excited to see young individuals being able to nurture their talent through the tournaments and individual opportunities being offered to become the next UAE padbol player.”

The sports complex is operational from 7am till midnight. A court for up to four people can be booked starting from Dh200 for a 60-minute game. For more information, call 04 385 1255 or visit emiratespadpro.com.