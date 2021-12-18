Al Qana's The Bridge Lifestyle Hub in Abu Dhabi is now open

The Bridge Lifestyle Hub, an 8,000-square-metre wellness hub in Abu Dhabi's Al Qana, officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday, after a soft launch phase that began in early December.

Jordanian-Canadian co-founder Khalid Nahhas describes it as being "more than just a gym", as he wants to inspire people living in the capital to embrace a new approach to life while switching out bad habits.

“By focusing on the needed shift in lifestyle, we tap into many natural sources of blissful living," he says. "The Bridge Lifestyle Hub will help strengthen well-being and help communities become vibrant.

"We are more than just a gym, we believe in transforming people’s lives through a holistic approach to wellness, fundamentally changing the way ‘health’ is understood. This philosophy aims to help others in a nurturing and soul-enriching environment that is custom-made for each of our members."

The Bridge Lifestyle Hub located in Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, is now fully open. Vidhyaa Chandramohan for The National

He says the programmes are designed through the use of evidence-based science. “There is intention and purpose in everything we do as we make positive connections and build on our community."

And it's not only for the health-conscious, as The Bridge takes a holistic approach to wellness, says Nahhas.

“If you're an art lover, you're going to enjoy this place. If you're a foodie, you're going to enjoy this place. If you're a nature lover, you're going to enjoy this place. But guess what? They're all important for your wellness," he told The National after a preview of the space.

What's inside The Bridge Lifestyle Hub?

The Bridge is broken down into seven specialised areas: Move, Pause, Taste, Choose, Seek, Expand, and Learn. Each track focuses on a different element of wellness and the idea is that if you connect them all, a person can become more balanced.

The Bridge's seven areas are Move, Pause, Taste, Select, Seek, Expand, and Learn. Vidhyaa Chandramohan for The National

“We want to form a crossing point, a pathway and a connection for members between who they are now and who they want to become, bridging into a community of loyal members who look forward to always coming back. We are on the journey with them and we speak to them as friends, not numbers in our system. We love what we do and that excitement, gratitude and energy is expressed in how we communicate with everyone who comes to our door.”

The hub has been five years in the making, with a 200-strong team behind it.

It is located in Al Qana, Abu Dhabi's up-and-coming waterfront destination where the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi also recently opened its doors.

More information is at thebridgehub.com