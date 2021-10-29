Dubai Fitness Challenge: Sheikh Hamdan invites people of all ages to get involved

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared a new video inviting people to take part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which launches on Friday.

The 30-day challenge, which was started by the Crown Prince of Dubai in 2017, returns for its fifth iteration this year, offering thousands of free fitness sessions across the emirate and online from Friday until November 27.

The new video on the Crown Prince's Twitter page says: "Together, we can transform Dubai into one of the most active cities in the world."

Together, we can transform Dubai into one of the most active cities in the world. I invite all of you to join @DXBFitChallenge and embrace a healthy lifestyle by engaging in sports. pic.twitter.com/gxUEu0H4B2 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 29, 2021

The montage clip shows people taking part in different sporting activities across the city, from yoga to cycling. It also shows Fazza, as he's fondly known, cycling and running through the streets of Dubai.

The challenge asks participants to complete 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

The Crown Prince of Dubai is a fitness enthusiast and is often sharing his adventures via social media, whether he's skydiving, jet-skiing, hiking or zip-lining.

One of Dubai Fitness Challenge’s most popular events is Dubai Ride and this year it will be held on Friday, November 5, giving cyclists the chance to experience the city’s best roads on two wheels.

Dubai Run is also making a return this year, with runners of all ages and abilities encouraged to head to Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday, November 26. There's a 5km route for families and a 10km one for those who want more of a challenge.

There are also plenty of Fitness Villages located across the city, with 14 free-to-access outdoor spaces operating this year.

And for the first time, this year's event will feature the Dubai Padel Cup. Taking place at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the inaugural event will feature some of the world’s top-ranked professionals, as well as a championship for amateur players. A padel court will also be available at the Kite Beach Fitness Village to use for free during DFC.

People all across Dubai and beyond can get involved online with free virtual at-home workouts also on offer throughout the challenge.