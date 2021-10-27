Fitness stars you can meet at Dubai Muscle Show and Dubai Active 2021

After a year's break owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilding fans will gather once again at the Dubai Muscle Show and Dubai Active, one of the largest such events in the Middle East, for three days starting Thursday.

To be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, organisers said this year's event is its biggest yet, with a jam-packed schedule of competitions, classes, meet-and-greets, seminars and showcases by 250 exhibitors from the fitness and bodybuilding world.

Dubai Active Industry, a trade show for the fitness, wellness and sports industries, will also give brands and businesses – specialising in everything from equipment and technology to education – the chance to connect with each other. Summits will cover topics such as fitness and business, start-ups in fitness, and the future of wellness in the Middle East.

This year’s star attraction at the Dubai Muscle Show will be reigning Mr Olympia, Big Ramy, real name Mamdouh Elssbiay, the Egyptian bodybuilder who won the title for the second straight year, earlier in October. Ronnie Coleman, often regarded as the greatest bodybuilder of all time and an eight-time Mr Olympia, will also meet fans throughout all three days.

At Dubai Active, fitness influencers Kelsey Wells and Heba Ali will be bringing their signature workouts and also meeting fans.

Here are all the fitness stars you can meet at the Dubai Muscle Show and the Dubai Active 2021:

Kelsey Wells

Fitness influencer Kelsey Wells will bring her signature workouts to Dubai Active. Photo: Dubai Active

Best known for: "My signature PWR workouts, which you can do with me live at Dubai Active this week, and helping women use exercise as a tool for self-empowerment."

What I'm looking forward to most at Dubai Active: "Reconnecting in person with many of the women who train with me online and feeling the exceptional and powerful energy that is created when women gather together."

How to meet me: Workout with Wells on the Dubai Active Arena Stage on Friday at 2pm or join me for a Q&A on Saturday at 2pm. There's also a meet and greet on Friday and Saturday at 3pm.

Heba Ali

Heba Ali is a fitness influencer and trainer known for using hybrid fitness techniques. Photo: Dubai Active

Best known for: "My fitness focal point early in my journey was hybrid training, which allowed me to gain massive attention through my videos on social media and also create television opportunities that led me to Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge and WWE trial series.

What I'm looking forward to most at Dubai Active: "Connecting with many new people in the Middle East. Leading fitness classes and motivation seminars, as well as getting to know more about everyone and their personal fitness journeys."

How to meet me: Workout with Heba on the Dubai Active Arena Stage on Friday and on the Shreddy Fitness Stage on Saturday at 1.30pm. You can also join our Feminism & Self Care panel on the Spinneys Wellness Stage at 11am or come for the meet and greet at 12pm, both on Saturday.

Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman is often regarded as the greatest bodybuilder of all time. Photo: Dubai Muscle Show

Best known for: "Being an eight-time Mr Olympia and one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time."

What I'm looking forward to most at Dubai Muscle Show: "Finally getting to connect and meet with my community in the Middle East after so long."

How to meet me: There's a meet and greet at stand C13, 11am-1pm and then 2pm-5pm across the Dubai Muscle Show weekend.

Big Ramy

Big Ramy is the 2020 and 2021 reigning and defending Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion. Photo: Dubai Muscle Show

Best known for: "The most successful Arab bodybuilder of all time and reigning Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion".

What I'm looking forward to most at Dubai Muscle Show: "I can’t wait to see everyone, from my industry friends to my fans, and be part of this fantastic event. It’s the first major international event that I’ve taken part in this year and it feels good to be back."

How to meet me: Meet and greet at stand D4, 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm on Thursday and Friday. Then, from 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm on Saturday.

Dorian Yates

Dorian Yates has won the Mr Olympia title six consecutive times. Photo: Dubai Muscle Show

Best known for: "Six-time Mr Olympia winner".

What I'm looking forward to most at Dubai Muscle Show: "Seeing the bodybuilding community united again at such a well-respected event that we look forward to all-year round".

How to meet me: At booth C13, 11am-1pm and 2pm-5pm on Thursday and Friday.

Flex Lewis

Flex Lewis has won seven consecutive 212 Mr Olympia titles. Photo: Dubai Muscle Show

Best known for: "Being one of the most successful bodybuilders of all time after becoming the only person to win the Mr Olympia 212 category (where contestants weigh up to or less than 212 lbs or 96.6 kilograms) a record seven consecutive times."

What I'm looking forward to most at Dubai Muscle Show: "This is my first time at Dubai Muscle Show so I can’t wait to meet the bodybuilding community here in the Middle East."

How to meet me: At booth A12, 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm across the Dubai Muscle Show weekend.

Ulisses

Best known for: "Bodybuilding and as a fitness model. I'm a two-time MuscleMania Pro World Champion and two-time Musclemania Superbody Champion."

What I'm looking forward to most at Dubai Muscle Show: "Catching up, training and meeting all of my fans in the UAE and being at the show with my team at BioTechUSA."

How to meet me: At booth A10, 1pm-6pm across the Dubai Muscle Show weekend.

– The Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry run from Thursday, October 28 to Saturday, October 30. Tickets starting at Dh50 for a one-day pass are available at dubaiactiveshow.com.