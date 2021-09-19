Mr Olympia Big Ramy and Ronnie Coleman to headline Dubai Muscle Show

The Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry will return from October 28 to 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre as part of one of the largest fitness and wellness exhibition events.

Featuring some of the biggest names in fitness, this year’s event will have the reigning Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion Big Ramy and eight-time former Mr Olympia Ronnie Coleman headline the Dubai Muscle Show. The event brings together likeminded weightlifting enthusiasts and gives them the chance to attend speaker sessions as well as meet-and-greets with the champion bodybuilders.

The event will showcase 250 exhibitors overall. As part of the Dubai Active exhibition, there will be educational talks, competitions and group fitness sessions that those attending can take part in, including Les Mills and Zumba classes. There will also be free sample giveaways and special discounts.

For those interested in the business side of things, trade show Dubai Active Industry will allow for brands and businesses to connect. Visitors will have access to insider knowledge through summits, talks and other events. Some topics to be covered include fitness and business, start-ups in fitness and the future of wellness in the Middle East.

“We’re proud to be hosting one of the world’s best events here in Dubai once again later this year. As a forward-thinking country, Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry stands for everything that we believe in and is a testament to how strong the fitness industry is here in the Middle East,” said Khalid Al Awar, director of events at Dubai Sports Council.

“The event is set to be bigger than ever before, which shows how well we’re doing in recovering from the pandemic, and we can’t wait to welcome back so many brands, athletes and visitors this October.”

The event will feature safety precautions including the mandatory wearing of face masks at all times, social distancing, allocated seating, and pre-registration required for those attending. There will also be a traffic light system in place to control venue capacity.

Tickets start at Dh20 for one day. More information is available at dubaiactiveshow.com and dubaimuscleshow.com