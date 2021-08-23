Tiger and Krishna Shroff to bring MMA Matrix Fight Night back to Dubai

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff will bring back their MMA event Matrix Fight Night to Dubai on September 24.

To be held at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, MFN6 will be the third Matrix Fight Night event to be held in the city, featuring some of India’s top Mixed Martial Arts fighters.

“Mixed Martial Arts is where I derived my strength and focus to reach where I am today. I am both happy and proud that in such a short span of time, we will be back with our sixth event in Dubai, which has seen some of the best MMA competitions in the cage,” Tiger Shroff said.

The actor, who announced his next film Ganapath on Saturday, is a trained martial artist known for his action films. He and sister Krishna founded Matrix Fight Night, an offshoot of their MMA Matrix Gym in Mumbai.

“Watching Tiger grow up, talking about MMA, it got me naturally affiliated with the sport without realising it. Together, we hope that our MFN dream will motivate many out there to strengthen both their bodies and minds, be it a man or a woman," Krishna said.

Alan Fernandes, the director of operations at MFN said a bout featuring two female fighters, Puja Tomar and Jojo Rajakumari, will be one of the highlights. For the first time, an international fighter, Farhad Hazratzada from Afghanistan, will be included in the mix.

Read more Farhan Akhtar says his new boxing film 'Toofaan' is really about love

“We are here to offer respect and reward to all MMA Athletes that compete inside the MFN cage. A personal and special thank you to Dubai Sports Council for being super supportive and kind to our events here in Dubai,” he said.

MFN6 will be held on Friday, September 24, at the Como Garden in Palazzo Versace Dubai. Tickets, starting at Dh250, can be bought by emailing mfn@palazzoversace.ae or calling 04 556 8805. The event starts at 6pm.