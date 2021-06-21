Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel opens at Disneyland Paris

Here's what you can expect from the 561-room hotel

A hotel celebrating all things Marvel has opened at Disneyland Paris.

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is now welcoming visitors to 471 superior rooms, 65 Empire State Club rooms, and 25 suites dedicated to a host of superheroes, including Spider-Man and the Avengers.

The Spider-Man suites feature a ceiling design inspired by his web, while the Avengers suites celebrate the superheroes by referencing their costume or story in the room, such as modelling a chair after Captain America’s outfit or Thor’s realm of Asgard inspiring headboard for the bed.

The hotel is styled as a New York City art gallery and will showcase more than 350 artworks, including 50 exclusive pieces, by 110 artists from Europe and beyond, all celebrating Marvel and its superheroes.

Guests who enter the lobby are greeted by huge backlit comic panels as well as life-size Iron Man suits and famous Captain America shields.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 17: Atmosphere at the Disney's hotel New York - The Art of Marvel as Disneyland Paris parks reopen to the public on June 17, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
The lobby at Disney's hotel New York - The Art of Marvel in Paris, France. Getty Images

Restaurants and bars also celebrate Marvel, with menu offerings inspired by New York specialties and a full range of Marvel-themed meals and drinks.

While the four-star hotel is located close to Disneyland Paris, there’s plenty to do at the hotel itself.

Read More

Anthony Mackie, left, and his character Captain America, right, appear on stage with Paul Rudd at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disney's California Adventure Park on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Marvel stars assemble to launch Disneyland's new superhero park in California

Disney World will allow vaccinated guests the option to go maskless

There’s a fitness centre, indoor and outdoor pools, and a Hero Training Zone, which is a 420-square-metre outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities, such as basketball or yoga.

Children can also take pictures at Marvel Hero Photo Stations to immerse them in a Marvel film setting, with Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor among the backdrops available. They can also visit the Marvel Design Studio, where little ones can learn how to be a Marvel comic book artist through tutorials and enjoy digital activities.

Guests will also get access to a free digital press library, which has more than 5,000 press titles from 100 countries that will be available in more than 60 languages.

Updated: June 21, 2021 11:31 AM

