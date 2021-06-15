Disney World will allow vaccinated guests the option to go maskless

Face coverings will still need to be worn on buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner at the Florida theme park

Face masks will be optional for visitors to Disney World who are vaccinated, although some areas will still require masks such as on buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner. Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel via AP
Face masks will be optional for visitors to Disney World who are vaccinated, although some areas will still require masks such as on buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner. Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel via AP

Walt Disney World in Florida, US, is making it easier to see smiles again, but guests still can’t hug the characters.

Starting Tuesday, June 15, face masks will be optional for visitors to the theme park resort who are vaccinated, though Disney workers won’t require proof of vaccination, the company said on its website.

Visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated still will need to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions. Because vaccines aren’t yet available for children under age 12, they too will have to mask up still.

All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner, the resort’s aerial gondola, according to the latest guidelines.

The decision on masks is Disney World’s latest tweak to the virus-related safety rules it created when the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020. Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the outbreak and reopened last summer with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Read More

Anthony Mackie, left, and his character Captain America, right, appear on stage with Paul Rudd at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disney's California Adventure Park on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Avengers Campus: Marvel stars assemble to launch Disneyland's new superhero park in California

What does 'cheugy' mean? And more importantly, are you a cheug?

Last month, Disney officials started allowing visitors to go without masks outdoors. Disney officials said they expect to ease up on physical distancing guidelines in the near future.

“It’s important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable,” the company said on its website.

“We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again.”

Updated: June 15, 2021 02:22 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
In this file photo, then-US vice president Joe Biden is seen with Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, March 9, 2010. Reuters

With Netanyahu gone, Biden breathes sigh of relief

The Americas
Filmgoers watch the premiere of 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Brookfield Place in New York. AP

New York City to hold ticker-tape parade for pandemic frontline workers

The Americas
File photo: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US, January 18, 2017. Reuters

French man accuses Netflix of racism over Muslim slur

Europe
Sky the sniffer dog can distinguish between different Covid-19 variants, which could help Lebanon's fight against new strains. Mahmoud Rida

Meet the sniffer dogs detecting Covid-19 variants

Lebanon
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said his company would resume accepting Bitcoins once its miners use clean energy. Photo: AFP 

Bitcoin rallies after Elon Musk says Tesla will accept cryptocurrency when miners use more clean energy

Technology
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read