Disneyland Paris to reopen in June as France eases Covid-19 restrictions

Disneyland Paris, Europe's biggest tourist attraction, said on Monday it would reopen on June 17 as France eases Covid-19 restrictions.

The theme park, which employs 17,000 people, closed between March 13 and July 15 in 2020 and has been shut again since October 30.

It has had to cancel its reopening plans twice because of the ongoing pandemic.

"We are pleased to announce that Disneyland Paris will reopen on June 17," the park said, and added that it will follow "enhanced health and safety measures".

FILE PHOTO: Visitors wear protective face masks at Disneyland Paris, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Initially, Disneyland Paris had hoped to re-admit visitors in February, before setting April 2 as its new reopening date, which was also cancelled.

In April, the site began hosting mass Covid-19 vaccinations as France accelerated its inoculation drive.

On Monday, the theme park said it would require guests over age 6 to wear face masks.

Attendance would be limited, and advance ticketing and reservations are required.

Depending on Covid-19 guidance from the authorities, some attractions could be shut or modified, it said.

A union source at Disneyland said earlier this year that management expects a return to pre-pandemic levels of activity only in 2022.

The Disney group has announced 32,000 job cuts at its theme park activities worldwide, mostly in the US, because of the impact of the coronavirus.

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Malcolm & Marie Directed by: Sam Levinson Starring: John David Washington and Zendaya Three stars

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

