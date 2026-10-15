Global Village reopens in Dubai: What’s new for the 31st season?

Global Village has reopened in Dubai for its 31st season, with new restaurants, live shows and a rollercoaster added to the popular multicultural festival park.

The outdoor destination welcomed visitors back on Wednesday and will remain open until May 2027. Running under the theme A More Wonderful World, the season features 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, plus more than 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 dining options.

Opening-night celebrations included a choir performance, the Parade of the World and the destination’s signature confetti shower at the Gate of the World. A display featuring 600 drones also marked the season's start.

Season 31 of Global Village features 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Season 31 of Global Village features 29 pavilions representi…

New attractions and cultural experiences

Among the additions is Tokyo Rush, a rollercoaster scheduled to open later in the season, featuring sharp turns and a loop. It will join returning attractions including Dragon Kingdom, The Horror Hotel, Secrets of the Lost City and Exo Planet City.

The Festival Wheel returns with refreshed carts offering panoramic views of the destination, while the Gardens of the World has also been updated.

Across the cultural attractions, visitors will find refreshed experiences at the Sri Lanka pavilion and the Russia and Azerbaijan areas. The Syria and Kuwait pavilions have new facades.

Refreshed experiences can be found at the Sri Lanka pavilion and the Russia and Azerbaijan areas. Antonie Robertson/ The National Show caption: Refreshed experiences can be found at the Sri Lanka pavilion…

A redesigned Season 31 passport and a new passport for children allow visitors to collect stamps as they explore the pavilions.

Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “Global Village holds a special place in people’s lives because of the connections they make here, with their own roots, with other cultures and the people they visit alongside. It has become a much-loved tradition for families and friends, reflecting the welcoming, multicultural spirit of the UAE.”

New restaurants and cafes

Restaurant Plaza, beside Carnaval and overlooking the Falcon Stage, has several new additions, including Trabzon Turkish Restaurant, Robo Al Sham, Hawawshi Al Rabie and Chicking.

New cafes include Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Cafe. Dessert District also returns with a refreshed facade and a selection of sweet treats.

The Floating Market is among the dining areas at Global Village. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: The Floating Market is among the dining areas at Global Vill…

The venues join a wider dining offering of more than 250 options, spanning international street food, restaurants and cafes.

Live shows and family entertainment

Global Village will host 40,000 shows throughout the season, with a programme spanning music, dance, acrobatics and family entertainment.

New productions include Fast Live 2: The Police Strike Back, a stunt show featuring driving manoeuvres and action sequences. Bollywood Idol and Bank Heist also join the programme, alongside returning show Slam.

For younger visitors, characters from Care Bears and PJ Masks return to the Kids Theatre.

Opening-night celebrations included the Parade of the World. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Opening-night celebrations included the Parade of the World.…

Upgrades to amenities include a new VIP parking self-payment system, improved directional signage and expanded ticketing capacity at Happiness Gate.

Additional family washrooms have been introduced, including accessible areas for people of determination. Other updates include bilingual signage at the Gate of the World, upgraded lighting at Cultural Gate and a new theme for the Sharjah tunnel.

A new WhatsApp chatbot will provide visitors with information and assistance during their visit.

Opening hours and tickets

Global Village is open daily until May 2027. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Global Village is open daily until May 2027. Antonie Roberts…

Global Village is open from 4pm to midnight on Sunday to Wednesday, with extended hours until 1am on Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays.

Tickets cost Dh30, or Dh25 from Monday to Thursday excluding public holidays. They are available through the Global Village website, app and gate counters.

Tuesdays are reserved for families, couples and women, except on public holidays.