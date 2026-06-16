Everything you need to know about Mallathon 2026: Pro-races added and event extended to three months

Busy malls are nothing new in the Emirates, but they rarely see heavy footfall in the early hours of morning.

That changed this week as, on Monday, the Mallathon initiative pioneered by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, made its much-demanded comeback.

Launched last year and taking place throughout the month of August 2025, the event saw malls across Dubai extend their public opening hours into the early morning, inviting residents to walk or run along a set-out route, keeping up their step count or race training as outdoor temperatures soar.

A fitness enthusiast and keen adventurer, Sheikh Hamdan is known for many of Dubai's health-focused activities, including the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge and its flagship events Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.

Here's everything to know about Dubai Mallathon 2026.

What is Dubai Mallathon?

A community event launched in 2025 to help people stay active even during the summer months, Dubai Mallathon gives residents the chance to stroll, jog or run inside the city's air-conditioned malls before shops open.

Participants can choose from four categories: 2.5km runs, 5km runs, 10km runs and any-pace walks, with free hydration stations at the start and finish lines of each.

Dubai resident Ahmed Mustafa participates in the first Mallathon at Mall of the Emirates. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

During the debut event, Sheikh Hamdan said: “With Dubai Mallathon, we’re turning familiar spaces into places that inspire movement, connection and better habits.

“We want everyone in Dubai to feel they can stay active and energised in welcoming spaces built with their needs in mind. This reflects our broader commitment to placing people and families at the heart of our development plans.

“This is a shared journey. We are all partners in transforming our city into the world’s best place to live, work and visit.”

When is it taking place?

Dubai Mallathon kicked off on June 15 across six malls in the city. The event runs between 6am and 10am, before the shops open.

Last year, the event started at 7am and included seven malls in total.

Mallathon 2026 will end on September 15.

Which malls are participating?

Dubai Mall is one of the participating venues. Pawan Singh / The National Info

The six malls that will open their doors earlier than usual for runners and walkers are: Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates.

Dubai Marina Mall is not listed as participating this year.

How long is one lap at each mall?

One lap is 1km at City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Festival City. At Mall of the Emirates, a lap is 1.2km, while Dubai Mall laps are 1.5km.

Dubai Hills Mall has the longest singular lap distance at 2.5km.

Coaches are on hand at each mall to lead and help with warm-ups and cool-downs.

What's new this year?

Mallathon 2026 will host pro-racing days every Saturday until September 12, and then again on Monday, September 14. The competitive race, complete with bibs and a leader board, will take place in one mall each weekend.

Elsewhere, City Centre Mirdif is offering female-friendly tracks this year.

Who can take part?

Dubai Mallathon is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels, from seasoned runners to those simply looking for a casual stroll.

Entry is free to all.

How to register

This year, no sign-up is needed for day-to-day walking, jogging and running along the mall tracks.

However, registration is needed for pro-race days. Bibs and race T-shirts can be collected between 6am and 6.45am.