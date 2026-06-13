Runners offered summer respite as Dubai set for second Mallathon season

Runners considering packing their shoes away for the summer as temperatures soar can think again with the return of Dubai’s Mallathon for a second season from Monday, June 15.

The summer heat promises to arrive with a vengeance next week, as temperatures in Dubai are expected to reach 41C.

But under efforts to improve the nation’s health, the project that opened malls across the city in 2025 for running and walking, proving popular with about 40,000 people taking part, is back.

Runners take part in the Women's Mallathon at Dubai Mall, as part of events to mark Emirati Women's Day organised by the Dubai Sports Council in August 2025. EPA Info

Air-conditioned environments away from the searing outdoor heat allowed hundreds of runners to continue exercising in malls, before the start of business times.

Runners can visit malls signed up for this year's programme, being held from 7am until 10am, to take part in runs or walks in distances of 2.5km, 5km or 10km.

The events will continue until Tuesday, September 15.

In 2026, there will also be ladies-only tracks in some venues, with City Centre Mirdif one of the malls to offer such a track for women on the first floor, while everyone is welcome to use the ground floor circuit.

World record

The free event was launched in 2025 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to encourage active lifestyles throughout the year.

The initiative created an official Guinness World Record by attracting the most runners in a mall-run event.

On August 30, 2025 a total of 1,392 participants turned out to set a new record at Dubai Hills Mall.

To take part in 2026, you can visit one of the malls, or register for official races on https://www.dubaimallathon.ae.

Participating malls are: