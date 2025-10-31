Guide to Korea Festival in Abu Dhabi: KPop Demon Hunters singalong, Korean calligraphy and taekwondo

Korea Festival returns to Abu Dhabi with a two-day celebration at Umm Al Emarat Park on November 7 and 8.

In line with the UAE’s Year of Community, the festival's theme for 2025, Connected, aims to bring people from all walks of life together to experience and enjoy the many facets of South Korean culture, from food and beauty to music and dance.

“Now in its 13th year, Korea Festival has become one of the most representative K-culture events in the UAE, awaited by local communities,” said Lee Yong-hee, director of the Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE. “We hope this year’s festival will serve as a vibrant platform where people of all ages and nationalities come together to experience the joyful and passionate spirit of Korean culture.”

Event schedule

Korean Cultural Experience Booths

When: November 7 and 8, 3pm-10pm

South Korean calligraphers will demonstrate their skill at the festival. Photo: Korean Cultural Centre

Visitors can explore Korean culture first-hand through interactive activities including K-beauty personal colour analysis, food tastings, K-style photo experiences, name calligraphy and traditional games. The immersive programme is open to all ages.

K-Tourism and Beauty Festival

When: November 7 and 8, 3pm–10pm

Part of the 2025 K-Travel Roadshow in Abu Dhabi, this segment is organised by Korea Travel Organisation. More than 20 South Korean and UAE groups, including travel agencies, tourism boards and medical institutions, will showcase the latest from the country's travel, wellness and beauty sectors.

KPop Demon Hunters singalong-screening

When: November 8, 6pm

Fans can join a singalong-screening of KPop: Demon Hunters. Marking the hit Netflix animation's first outdoor showing in the UAE, the screening invites the community to sing its viral tracks out loud under the open sky.

K-pop performance with VVS

When: November 7, 9pm; November 8, 8.40pm

K-pop boy group VVS, made up of members Hyosung, Allan, Taeseok, Layon and Shinhwa, will headline this year’s music segment. Since making their debut with Bang Bang in 2023, the group has gained attention for their energy and confident stage presence. At the festival, they’ll perform original tracks including Nothing Lasts Forever and We’re on the Top, along with covers from KPop: Demon Hunters.

Taekwondo demonstration by Kukkiwon

When: November 7, 6.50pm

The renowned Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team, formed in 1974, has performed in more than 200 countries. Known for their precision and artistry, the team will showcase techniques that reflect the energy and discipline of Korean martial arts.

Nanta highlight performance

When: November 7, 7.30pm

Catch a performance by non-verbal comedy group Nanta. Photo: Korean Cultural Centre

The globally acclaimed non-verbal show Nanta combines humour, rhythm and audience interaction in a kitchen-themed percussion performance. Expect lively scenes titled gilnori (chefs creating beats with utensils), soup tasting (audience participation) and vegetable chopping board (impressive knife rhythms), all leading up to a powerful drumming finale.

Traditional music performances by National Gugak Centre

When: November 7, 8pm; November 8, 7.40pm

Enjoy a performance that features traditional Korean rhythms, dance and percussion. Photo: Korean Cultural Centre

The National Gugak Centre will present Samulnori, Gyobang Gutgeori dance and Pangut, a vibrant showcase of traditional Korean rhythms, dance and percussion. Samulnori features four instruments: kkwaenggwari (small gong), janggu (hourglass drum), buk (barrel drum) and jing (large gong).

Gyobang Gutgeori, originating from traditional performing arts institutions, is known for its graceful hand movements and rhythmic flow, while Pangut combines drumming, dance and theatre in celebration of community harmony.

13th Korean Speech Contest

When: November 8, 4pm

Open to UAE nationals, this year’s contest is themed My Favourite Food. Emirati Korean language learners will share short speeches in the Korean language, as a demonstration of the deepening cultural ties between the two nations.

