Expo City Dubai lights their Christmas Tree with Expo City Dubai’s Winter City opens. Ruel Pableo for The National
Expo City Dubai lights their Christmas Tree with Expo City Dubai’s Winter City opens. Ruel Pableo for The National

Lifestyle

Things to do

Christmas markets and festive events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Ferrari World, Madinat Jumeirah and Expo City Dubai are just some of the places hosting pop-up cinemas, Santa's grottos and child-friendly workshops

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

December 07, 2024