Christmas markets and festive events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Now that it’s December, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/12/23/why-i-love-spending-christmas-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">festive spirit</a> is in full swing across the UAE. With cooler temperatures, it’s the perfect time to visit some of the Christmas markets and winter festivals popping up in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/27/christmas-brunch-abu-dhabi-budget/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/19/christmas-dubai-affordable-meal/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>. Whether you're planning a family outing or catching up with friends, there’s no shortage of holiday-themed events to enjoy this month. Here are some you won’t want to miss. Winter District brings a festive atmosphere to Dubai with twinkling lights, seasonal decor, live performances and even an ice rink. It’s a good spot for families, friends and colleagues to enjoy the holiday spirit. The marketplace offers a range of unique holiday gifts and locally crafted items, while food vendors serve up seasonal treats. There are also carnival games, a snow play area for children, Santa’s Grotto and fun workshops. Adults can unwind at the bar lounge or explore the festive food and drink options while children can explore the inflatable play area. <i>Daily, noon-midnight; until December 22; Dh25; Dubai Media City</i> Winter City at Expo City Dubai returns with food trucks and stalls offering everything from spiced Christmas treats to plant-based bites. Visitors can indulge in German favourites from Munich Finest Bakery, toffee pudding and apple crumble from Alannah’s Pastry, and hearty street food from Vietnam and Peru, among others. Expo City Dubai’s restaurants are also getting into the holiday spirit, with special dishes like winter burgers, duck mapas and plant-based Christmas baguettes. Winter City also offers live music, a festive brunch at Brunch City every Saturday in December, and a special Christmas Day brunch. Families can enjoy Carols by Candlelight from December 20 to 24, with performances by school choirs and the Firdaus Orchestra. Plus the little ones can enjoy surprise visits from Santa and Mrs Claus. <i>Daily, 2pm to 10pm; until December 31; tickets start at Dh40; Dubai Expo City</i> One of the biggest Christmas markets in Dubai is Madinat Jumeirah’s. It is spread over 1,750 square metres of the Souk Madinat. There is also a huge 12-metre Christmas tree and family-friendly activities include a North Pole Train, a four-lane bungee and a Venetian carousel. Children will also have the chance to take abra rides with Santa and decorate their own gingerbread house. Festive food and drinks will be available while a live band plays seasonal favourites. <i>Monday to Thursday, 3pm-midnight; Friday to Sunday, noon-midnight; until January 12; Madinat Jumeirah</i> The Bay by Social transforms into a candy-themed wonderland, complete with giant candy canes, gingerbread houses and twinkling lights. Visitors can enjoy interactive performances, carollers and characters like Santa and Mrs Claus spreading festive cheer. There are also plenty of family-friendly activities, including gingerbread and hot chocolate workshops, children’s activities and themed photo booths. Santa's Grotto adds to the festive experience. Live shows and carollers will perform classic holiday tunes on Fridays and Saturdays. <i>Monday to Thursday, 4pm-1am, Friday 4pm-2am, Saturday, midnight-2am, Sunday, noon-1am; until January 7; free; Dubai Festival City, Dubai</i> Yas Winter Fest returns this year with a spectacular 10-day celebration of all things festive. Step into a frosty-themed wonderland full of new carnival rides, snowball fight zones and snow slides. There will also be an outdoor winter cinema and a main stage for live performances. Families can enjoy daily tree-lighting ceremonies, artificial snowfall and Santa sightings. Children can have fun in a mega play zone, make handmade gifts in Santa's workshop and write letters to Santa. Adults can explore the artisan market stalls, savour winter treats and capture memories with interactive photo opportunities. Plus, the entry provides access to free activities such as culinary workshops, festive shows and the outdoor winter cinema. <i>Monday to Thursday, 4pm- 11pm; Friday to Sunday, noon-11pm; December 13 to 22; tickets are Dh20, children under three go free; Gateway Park North, Yas Island</i> The promenade at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/08/timeframe-the-galleria-al-maryah-island-10-years-on/" target="_blank">Galleria Al Maryah</a> Island hosts a Winter Wonderland brimming with holiday cheer. Children can meet famous characters such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the magical Elf on the Shelf and the Grinch. Cosy up with snacks at the outdoor cinema for screenings of classics like <i>Home Alone</i>, <i>Frozen</i> and <i>The Polar Express</i>. For some added fun, test your skills with games like Rudolph Race and Penguin Pop-Up. Indulge in seasonal treats such as roasted chestnuts, hot chocolate and burgers. There are also other activities such as stocking decorating, snow slides and ice skating that cost an additional Dh10 to Dh15. <i>Daily, 4pm-10pm; free entry; December 18 to 31; the Promenade, Galleria Al Maryah Island</i> Winterfest offers a variety of festive activities and attractions. Visitors can enjoy an all-new ice-skating show featuring the characters Bella, Jack and Gio, as they work together to save the holiday season. Children can explore the Little Pioneers Village, which has snow pits, a mini ball pit for toddlers and gingerbread decorating workshops. Over at La Piazza, there will be daily advent calendar giveaways, while story time sessions and tree-lighting ceremonies add to the festive atmosphere. There’s also live entertainment, along with cosy holiday treats like hot chocolate and pastries. <i>Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10am-8pm; Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11am-8pm; until January 5; Yas Island</i>