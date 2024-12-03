Ten classic Christmas stories to read this holiday season

As we enter the season of festivities and cheer, there are plenty of novels to add to your reading list before the end of the year. From classic tales of ghostly warnings regarding bad behaviour, to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/07/09/cosy-crime-mystery-book-novel-must-read/" target="_blank">cosy crime</a> mystery at a family reunion and a funny, grumpy green creature who wants to steal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/christmas/" target="_blank">Christmas</a>, here are <i>The National’s</i> pick of festive stories to read this holiday season. One of the most well-known, beloved and influential Christmas novels of all time is also a story about changing for the better. First published in 1843, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/09/04/charles-dickens-museum-london/" target="_blank">Charles </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/09/04/charles-dickens-museum-london/" target="_blank">Dickens's</a> <i>A Christmas Carol</i> follows the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a cold-hearted older man who despises Christmas. Ebenezer is visited by three other ghosts that night, each representing a different facet of time – the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Each presents a vision to Ebenezer that makes him rethink his actions and attitude, forcing him to reflect on how he wants to live out the rest of his life. The classic coming-of-age story may not seem like the typical festive read, but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/little-women-it-s-troubling-how-relevant-louisa-may-alcott-s-beloved-tale-still-is-in-2020-1.971542" target="_blank">Louisa May Alcott’s <i>Little Women</i></a> is considered a novel for the holidays because it begins and ends with Christmas scenes. This focus on themes of family, generosity, and the spirit of the festive season is experienced throughout the novel, which delves into the lives of the four March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy –against the backdrop of the American Civil War. The plot sees the family face financial difficulties as their father serves away in the Union Army. The sisters, along with their mother, attempt to navigate the challenges of poverty while still holding true to their hopes and values, despite their very different personalities, as they grow from adolescence into adulthood. From the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/09/24/newly-discovered-short-story-by-breakfast-at-tiffanys-author-truman-capote-published/" target="_blank">author of <i>Breakfast at Tiffany’s</i> </a>and <i>In Cold Blood </i>comes one of the most nostalgic stories of the festive season. The semi-autobiographical short story by Truman Capote, set in rural Alabama in the 1930s, is a peek into his childhood through the friendship between a boy named Buddy, seven, and his older eccentric cousin during the last Christmas before he is sent off to military school. Since its publication in 1956, the story has touched many readers because of its deep nostalgia and ability to bring to life the joy of giving during the Christmas season. One of the 56 short Sherlock Holmes stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in his <i>The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes</i> short story collection, this tale of mystery sees the detective solving a strange crime during Christmas in London. The story begins when Mr Peterson, a commissionaire, brings Holmes a battered hat and a Christmas goose found during a fight on the street, asking him to find the owners. It seems like a silly case until a priceless blue carbuncle hidden inside the goose is found. This is the same gemstone the newspapers have reported missing from the Countess of Morcar's hotel suite and a plumber at the hotel had been accused and arrested for stealing. Now it’s up to Holmes to find out who the real thief is and free John Horner before it’s too late. Perfect for a festive read or to be given as a gift, this anthology includes a diverse selection of Christmas-themed short stories from various renowned authors around the world. Featuring 32 short stories – from classic tales to contemporary stories – this collection showcases the many themes, tropes and emotions connected to the holiday season. Stories include <i>The Fir Tree</i> by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, <i>A Christmas Party and a Wedding</i> by Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky, <i>One Christmas Eve</i> by the American poet and writer Langston Hughes, <i>The Christmas Turkey</i> by the Brazilian poet and novelist Mario de Andrade, and many more. For Christmas, a young Englishman, Charley Mason, has been gifted an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris by his father. With plans to spend the holiday season in the most romantic city in the world, Charley’s life takes a strange turn when, on his first night in Paris, he meets Lydia, whose story will change him forever. Lydia is homeless and displaced by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/from-the-tsar-to-lenin-revisiting-the-russian-revolution-in-new-reads-1.31759" target="_blank">Russian Revolution</a>, and for reasons Charley cannot understand, she is in love with a murderer and drug dealer whom she believes she can change, even if it means hurting herself in the process. Set in the years between the two World Wars, Charley becomes more entranced by Lydia as he seeks to save her during the festive season. One of the world’s most famous ballets was inspired by the endearing story of Marie Stahlbaum and her adventures. On Christmas Eve, seven-year-old Marie receives a nutcracker as a gift from her eccentric godfather, Drosselmeyer, a clockmaker and inventor. Marie is incredibly fond of the Nutcracker and is shocked to see that he comes to life that very night. Maria is then swept up in a world of fantasy where there is an ongoing war between the nutcracker, leading an army of toys, and the seven-headed Mouse King and his mouse arm. Part fairy tale, part social commentary, <i>The Little Match Girl</i> is a poignant story by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen, first published in 1845. The story follows a young girl who attempts to sell matches in the streets. But when no one buys any matches, she's too afraid to go home and face her abusive father. As she huddles between two houses in order to stay warm, she lights one by one to warm herself and starts to see a series of comforting images that change her. First published in 1938, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/how-the-bbc-reinvented-agatha-christies-classic-the-abc-murders-1.810049" target="_blank">Agatha Christie</a>’s classic locked-room mystery with her famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, is a cosy crime novel to delve into this season. Simeon Lee is a cruel and tyrannical millionaire who has demanded that his four sons and their families return home for Christmas, where he announces that they will be cut off from his will. Soon after, Simeon is found dead in a locked room. Poirot is then called to investigate the family and find out why and how they committed the murder on Christmas. One of the world’s most popular and loved children’s stories, <i>How the Grinch Stole Christmas</i> explores themes of redemption, community and the spirit of Christmas. The story centres around the Grinch, a green, furry creature who lives in a cave overlooking the cheerful town of Whoville. The town is inhabited by people called The Whos, who love preparing for and celebrating Christmas. The Grinch, who hates the holiday, sets out with a plan to stop Christmas from happening.