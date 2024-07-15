Take the children to a pet-themed summer camp. Photo: The Petshop
Take the children to a pet-themed summer camp. Photo: The Petshop

Lifestyle

Things to do

Things to do in the UAE this week, from doggy summer camps to a street food festival

Also watch out for a six-day-long Amazon Prime sale

One Carlo Diaz

15 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

The best gaming lounges and cafes in the UAE

Euro 2024 final: Where to watch last-minute in the UAE

Fun and easy ways to entertain children at home this summer

UAE public beaches guide: Entry fees, times and activities

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender