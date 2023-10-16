Things to do in the UAE this week, from pumpkin patches to furniture sale

Food pop-ups, furniture sales, Halloween and Pink October activations are leading a busy week on the UAE events calendar.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates from October 16 to 22.

Monday

If you're looking to update your home or office decor, consider picking up pieces as part of the ongoing Dubai Home Festival, which is offering discounts of up to 75 per cent off on categories spanning electronics, home and garden furniture and decorative accessories.

The U-shape Elapso sofa from The One, for example, costs Dh4,896 (down from Dh6,995); while a 70-inch Samsung TV at Sharaf DG costs Dh2,199 (down from Dh4,499).

Other participating brands include Ace, Ikea, Home Centre and Centre Point.

Until October 29; various malls across Dubai

Tuesday

Daley Bounce is organising a pumpkin patch pop-up. Photo: Daley Bounce

Spend a Halloween-themed afternoon with the children at a pumpkin patch pop-up by party services provider Daley Bounce at Dubai Investment Park.

Guests will be greeted with pumpkin spice lattes and can participate in various themed activities, from pumpkin painting and a photo booth adorned with Halloween decor to a colouring wall. Children can come in costume for a chance to win the fancy dress competition.

Until Thursday, noon-5pm; Dh130 per child, adults enter for free; Dubai Investment Park 2; 058 550 9294

Wednesday

Food and drink packages at Mina's Market are priced between Dh250 and Dh450. Photo: Mina's Kitchen

Chef Nick Alvis, of folly restaurant fame, will host a weekly British brasserie-style buffet inspired by London's Borough Market, serving an eclectic array of dishes.

Stalls at Mina's Market, at Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, include London Pie Shop, serving savoury pies; The Bakery, with open baskets filled with freshly baked bread loaves, pretzels and baguettes; London Levant Kebab Shop, which serves grilled lamb doner kebabs with pocket pitta; and Balti House, for British-style chicken tikka masala and caramelised onion bhaji.

There is an island bar at the centre of the hall, as well as an entertainment space for live performances.

Wednesdays, 6.30pm-10.30pm; from Dh250; Dubai Marina; 04 511 7373

Thursday

Nature Park at The Green Planet. Pawan Singh / The National

Nature Park is an outdoor playground new to The Green Planet, Dubai.

Attached to the indoor, rainforest-inspired biodome, the "edutainment" park at CityWalk features a treehouse with nine viewing platforms, adventure trails, hanging bridges and slides designed for children aged four to 12, plus an inflatable play area for those under six.

Elsewhere, giant animatronics of various insects offer more information on species such as owl butterflies, red-legged grasshoppers and the common housefly.

Daily, 10am-6pm; from Dh69; CityWalk, Dubai; thegreenplanetdubai.com

Friday

Vegan 'chicken' waffle burger. Photo: Chuck Chick

The catchy-sounding food pop-up Chuck Chick’s Cluck-less Crunch is for vegans and those looking to try the alternative plant-based lifestyle.

On the menu are vegan chicken burgers in a waffle bun, nuggets and Korean fries with sweet potato, kimchi, gochujang mayo, spring onions and coriander.

The vegan fast food brand will also host a pop-up at Expo City during Cop28.

Until October 25, noon-10pm; Dubai World Trade Centre

Saturday

Female skateboarders of all skill levels are invited to skate for a cause on Saturday at Al Hudayriyat Island, which is celebrating Pink October for breast cancer awareness. Held at the skate park, the event has a hands-on silk screening workshop for participants to learn how to customise their jeans, as well as a skateboard spray-painting session with a graffiti artist.

On Saturday, a mobile clinic set up in partnership with Seha will offer complimentary breast cancer screening to all women. Several food vendors, thrift shops and a DJ booth will also be present.

Saturday, 6pm-10pm; Dh10 entry; Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi; hudayriyatisland.ae

Sunday

Seafood is the hero at Rockfish's new brunch. Photo: Rockfish

Rockfish in Jumeirah Al Naseem has launched a seafood Sunday brunch.

On the menu are dishes such as bluefin tuna and red mullet, Scottish salmon and Dibba Bay oyster. Starters include fritto misto and burrata salad, followed by a choice of four pasta options for mains, or black Angus beef and aubergine Milanese.

Diners can enjoy views of Burj Al Arab, as well as a live singer and saxophonist.

Sundays, 1pm-4pm; from Dh459; Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai; 800 323 232