Food pop-ups at Cop28 to celebrate UAE’s culinary diversity

From hearty Arabic baos to healthy Vietnamese bites, delegates and visitors attending Cop28 in Dubai will sample first-hand the UAE’s melting pot of cultures through its culinary diversity.

A number of restaurants, food trucks and temporary pop-ups will be on site in Expo City between November 30 and December 12, including at least three home-grown brands – Vietnamese Foodies, House of Pops and Baofriend.

What’s on the menu at Cop28

“The focus is very much on lighter, healthier bites,” Lily Hoa Nguyen, co-founder and executive chef of Vietnamese Foodies, tells The National. “This will include vegan dishes as well as those free from dairy, gluten and sugar, with the calories of each – between 350 and 500kcal – spelt out on the menu.

“This is a great opportunity,” continues Hoa Nguyen, “because Cop28 is the most prominent and important event on environment and sustainability, so it is our chance to represent and introduce the diversity of Vietnamese cuisine to the world in an authentic and healthy way.”

Rice paper rolls are a Vietnamese Foodies staple. Photo: Vietnamese Foodies

Meanwhile, Asian fusion restaurant Baofriend will offer not only all its signature baos (including smoked salmon, coconut prawns and barbecued chicken flavours), but also create two off-menu items especially for the occasion. "We are calling them Sustaina-baos, and they will be vegan-friendly and made from freshly steamed bread, with fillings including spinach, falafel, spicy cucumber, lemon tahini and crispy nori," says Baofriend founder Junah Balungcas.

The restaurant will also serve taho, a dessert made from soy-based products.

Healthier-than-usual dessert also comes by way of House of Pops, which will serve its creatively flavoured popsicles, ranging from Galactic Lime and Dragon Colada to Mighty Mango.

“Our pops are inclusive by design,” says Mazen Kanaan, founder and chief executive. “They're allergen-free, plant-based, and we even offer a keto range to cater to different dietary and lifestyle preferences.”

A bite in the right direction

Baos aside, Baofriend will serve seaweed salad, omurice, pictured, and taho. Photo: Baofriend

Given the conference's focus on climate change, the culinary brands it has aligned with, too, are big on environmental conscientiousness.

House of Pops, for instance, uses 100 per cent natural ingredients and plastic-free packaging. “Our wrappers are made from a compostable bio-film that is costlier, but it’s not something we’d compromise on,” says Kanaan. “As a small business, we've always worked to make our choices keeping the environment in mind.”

READ MORE Save money and the planet: 4 reasons you should ditch fast fashion

Likewise, Baofriend's Balungcas says the restaurant made a conscious effort to be a part of Cop28 because of its own eco-friendly practices. “We source local and organic ingredients, reduce food waste through responsible food management systems, use renewable energy sources, and minimise our carbon footprint through efficient operations and waste management.

“To further our commitment to sustainability, we have implemented eco-friendly packaging, and utilise biodegradable or recyclable containers for takeout orders and leftovers, ensuring our packaging adheres to Cop28 standards,” explains Balungcas.