Things to do in the UAE this week, from free yoga classes to a gaming expo

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, but this week is also packed with plenty of things to do around the emirates, from afternoon tea to International Yoga Day.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do from June 19 to 25.

Monday

Start the week by catching a charity performance by the Light of Hope Orchestra, a group specifically formed for this performance by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The show will be held at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, and all proceeds will go to Unicef to provide assistance to children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The concert includes a blend of Arabian music arrangements by conductor Riad Kudsi, as well as other classical compositions, plus performances by Emirati poet Talal Al Junaibi and acclaimed vocalist Somar Al Najjar. The music will be accompanied by a range of artworks, projected on to a screen.

Monday; 7.30pm; from Dh100; The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Tuesday

Visit the newly opened family-friendly entertainment venue Glitch at Al Ghurair Centre.

The indoor playground includes more than 30 games and activities, including a ninja warrior-themed course, roller gliding, bowling, wall climbing and ziplining.

Each activity is priced separately, but guests can sign up for packages from Dh45.

Daily; 10am-10pm from Sunday to Thursday, 10am-midnight on Friday and Saturday; from Dh45; Al Rigga Road, Deira, Dubai; glitchuae.com

Wednesday

June 21 marks International Yoga Day, and you can practise the discipline with a number of free and discounted classes, as well as sessions with well-known trainers.

In Abu Dhabi, head to Fairmont Bab Al Bahr at 6.30pm for an outdoor yoga masterclass (Dh150) by Doha Jarid, who will take participants on a two-hour well-being journey to calm the nervous system, promote mindful breathing and relieve anxiety. After the class, head to Marco's Italian for a complimentary drink and 50 per cent discount on all dishes; fairmont.com

In Dubai, Danube Sports World is offering an hour-long class at 7pm by yogi Advait Yogbhushan. Not only is the session free for all, but attendees will also receive a yoga mat and jersey. Free sessions are also on offer by yoga instructor Nerry Toledo at 9am at City Centre Deira.

Nerry Toledo conducts weekly yoga sessions free of charge at City Centre Deira. Photo: Nerry Toledo

Thursday

Catch a stand-up comedy night at Hyde Hotel in Business Bay.

The Selfdrive Laughter Factory event features three celebrated comedians: Australian Khaled Khalafalla, who is making his debut in the region; Liz Miele, who has written several comedy books; and British star Scott Bennett.

Thursday; 8.30pm; from Dh160; Business Bay, Dubai; platinumlist.net

Friday

On Friday, gamers can head to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City for the first day of Game Expo.

The three-day festival will feature e-sports tournaments, as well as gaming zones that feature both online and offline games. A retro zone will have old-school arcade machines, and there is also a space for those who love tabletop board games.

Until Sunday; 3pm-11pm; Dh15 for a single-day ticket; dubaiesportsfestival.com

Saturday

Emirati chef Sahar Al Awadhi. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Head to Episodes at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi for an afternoon tea hosted in collaboration with renowned Emirati chef Sahar Al Awadhi.

On the menu are dishes such as roasted courgette and daqous jam, prawn machboos avocado roll, and smoked aubergine vol au vent. There's also fig chocolate souffle, lemon gateaux and Emirati honey mille-feuille.

The cafe's cake shop will sell limited-edition pastries by the chef, as well as a chocolate box called the Jalabiya Tin, featuring six creations.

Until July 2; 2pm-6pm; from Dh285; West Corniche Road; 02 690 7999

Sunday

Catch a local stage play at The Junction in Dubai's Alserkal.

The show, titled Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, tells the story of four middle-aged siblings who are reunited. One of them reveals a plan to sell the family house that leads to poignant conversations and reflections on moments of joy and regret.

The show blends drama and comedy to explore the dynamics of sibling relationships.

Friday-Sunday; doors open 7pm; from Dh100; Al Quoz; dubai.platinumlist.net