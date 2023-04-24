Things to do in the UAE this week: West Side Story, Bred Abu Dhabi and more

Eid holidays may be over, but the UAE's events calendar is still busy.

Some of the highlights this week include West Side Story at Dubai Opera, and the first neo-culture festival in the region, Bred Abu Dhabi, taking place on Yas Island.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the emirates from April 24 to 30.

Monday

Visit the Etisalat by e & Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach on Monday.

The open-air food-themed destination features an array of pop-up restaurants, including Neat Burger, Pickl, Hooked, Moshi, Taqado and House of Pops.

Aside from the eateries, visitors can also expect activities such as arts and crafts, bull riding, electric bumper cars and an inflatable ball pit pool, among others.

Until May 7; 4pm-midnight; free entry; Jumeirah 3; beachcanteen.ae

Tuesday

Catch the opening night of West Side Story at Dubai Opera on Tuesday.

Considered one of the most popular American musicals of all time, the show follows the trials of two young lovers embroiled in rival New York gangs.

Its 1957 production marked the Broadway debut of famous lyricist Stephen Sondheim, a record-breaking Tony Award winner. The show features many familiar tunes, including Something’s Coming, Maria and I Feel Pretty.

Until Sunday; 7.30pm; from Dh250; Dubai Opera; dubai.platinumlist.net

Wednesday

Neo-culture festival Bred Abu Dhabi kicks off on Wednesday.

Yas Bay Waterfront will be transformed into a buzzing community of art, music and pop culture for five days. Big names in the hip-hop and electronic music scene are set to perform, while vibrant murals and artworks will be showcased. Syrian electronic music artist Omar Souleyman is performing at the opening party.

In addition to music, fashion and food stalls will also be at the venue, as will a basketball hub, a futsal court and a gaming lounge.

Different entry packages are available, but the concerts and parties have separate tickets.

Until Sunday; 5pm-2am; full festival pass costs Dh495; Yas Island; bredabudhabi.com

Thursday

Russian speakers can head to The Junction in Alserkal on Thursday for a lecture by fashion historian Ruslan Migranov.

The two-hour, one-man show will dive deep into the life and career of Coco Chanel, including insights about her fashion house and her creative path.

Thursday; 4.45pm; from Dh250; Al Quoz; dubai.platinumlist.net

Friday

Dubai Restaurant Week, which is a part of Dubai Food Festival, begins on Friday.

More than 50 of the city's top restaurants are participating this year and will offer curated set menus, which are cheaper compared to regular prices, until May 7. Two-course lunches start at Dh85, while three-course dinners are priced from Dh150.

Participating restaurants include Brasserie Boulud, Jaleo by Jose Andres, Hell's Kitchen and Fi’lia.

Until May 7; prices, location and timings vary per restaurant; visitdubai.com

Saturday

Take the littles ones to see Masha and the Bear at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The show will feature musical performances, plus a visual spectacle as the cartoon characters — Masha, the Bear, the Panda and the Tiger among others — come to life. It follows the whimsical heroes as they travel around the world by train, discovering the true value of friendship.

Saturday and Sunday; three shows daily from 10am; from Dh95; Yas Island; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Catch the last show of FIQ! on Sunday. Photo: NYU Abu Dhabi

On Sunday, catch the last show of FIQ!, by the Tangiers Acrobatic Troupe, a Moroccan-themed circus show that features a modern take on acrobatics at NYU Abu Dhabi.

The 15 performers are set to dance, tumble and perform impressive stunt choreography to the sounds of DJ Dino.

Sunday; doors open at 2.45pm; from Dh52.5; The Red Theatre, Saadiyat Marina District; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets