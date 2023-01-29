Five family events coming up in the UAE in 2023, from Matilda The Musical to Blippi

Some of children's favourite characters and TV shows are being brought to life in the UAE this year, with the likes of Rocky and Ryder from Paw Patrol and Masha and the Bear set to hit stages in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Here are some of the best family-friendly performances coming up this year.

Blippi The Musical

When: February 18-19

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

What: The man behind the popular educational YouTube channel for toddlers and children is coming to Abu Dhabi, to share even more wisdom and knowledge in the form of a live musical show.

More than 500 performances of Blippi The Musical have taken place across North America and the UK, and now it's making its Abu Dhabi debut with four shows at Etihad Arena.

There will be plenty of dancing, singing and new characters in this energetic yet educational performance.

February 18-19, 11am and 3pm; from Dh105; etihadarena.ae

Shrek The Musical

When: February 22-26

Where: Dubai Opera

What: This Broadway Entertainment Group and Live Nation collaboration is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film and brings everybody's favourite animated ogre to life on stage.

Princess Fiona, Donkey and other characters from the film join Shrek for a show that retells the beloved story in the form of a musical, with 19 additional tunes, new choreography and impressive backdrops.

February 22-26, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm; from Dh275; dubaiopera.com

Masha and the Bear Live

When: April 29-30

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

What: Characters from the popular preschool series Masha and the Bear go on a musical adventure during this live stage show at Yas Island.

Masha, the Bear, the Panda, Tiger and Penguin will take guests on a journey to the magical forest, where you'll get to meet all its inhabitants as they travel the world by train together.

April 29-30, 11am, 2pm and 5pm; from Dh95; etihadarena.ae

Paw Patrol Live! Race to The Rescue

When: June 8-11

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

What: The pups and their human pals from Paw Patrol are hitting the Abu Dhabi stage for a weekend of shows in a Broadway-style musical led by protagonist Ryder and his popular pooches. They're on a mission to save Mayor Goodway. Expect an interactive experience where guests get to engage with the characters and dance the Pup Pup Boogie.

June 8-11, 11am, 2.30pm and 5.30pm; from Dh105; etihadarena.ae

Matilda The Musical

When: October 3-12

Where: Dubai Opera

What: The musical, now in its 12th year on London's theatre circuit, from the Royal Shakespeare Company, brings Roald Dahl's beloved tale to Dubai Opera for a nine-day run.

It tells the story of a little girl with a vivid imagination, a sharp mind and a hunger to devour knowledge as she takes control of her own life in the midst of hardship.

The show, which has 99 international awards to its name, is directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus, who helms this production with a book by Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

October 3-12, 2pm, 7.30pm and 8pm; from Dh325; dubaiopera.com