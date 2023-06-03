Five family events coming up in the UAE, from Matilda The Musical to Disney on Ice

Some of children's favourite characters and TV shows are being brought to life in the UAE this year, with the likes of Rocky and Ryder from Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig set to hit stages in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Here are some of the best family-friendly performances coming up this year.

Paw Patrol Live! Race to The Rescue

When: June 8-11

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

What: The pups and their human pals from Paw Patrol are hitting the Abu Dhabi stage for a weekend of shows in a Broadway-style musical led by protagonist Ryder and his popular pooches. They're on a mission to save Mayor Goodway. Expect an interactive experience where guests get to engage with the characters and dance the Pup Pup Boogie.

June 8-11, 11am, 2.30pm and 5.30pm; from Dh105; etihadarena.ae

Alice in Wonderland

When: June 10

Where: The Theatre – Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

What: Presented by The National Ballet Studio, student dancers aged five to 18 will bring to life the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland in a vibrant one-hour ballet performance aimed to entertain the entire family. Embark on Alice's whimsical journey through dancing doors, exquisite gardens, eccentric characters and enchanting transformations.

June 10, 11am and 1pm; from Dh90; dubai.platinumlist.net

Peppa Pig's Adventure

When: September 16 and 17

Where: Cola-Cola Arena, Dubai

What: The show follows Peppa as she gets ready for an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her playgroup, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The characters in are brought to life through life-size puppets, which take the audience on an immersive journey.

September 16-17; various timings; from Dh106; coca-cola-arena.com

Matilda The Musical

When: October 3-12

Where: Dubai Opera

What: The musical, now in its 12th year on London's theatre circuit, from the Royal Shakespeare Company, brings Roald Dahl's beloved tale to Dubai Opera for a nine-day run.

It tells the story of a little girl with a vivid imagination, a sharp mind and a hunger to devour knowledge as she takes control of her own life in the midst of hardship.

The show, which has 99 international awards to its name, is directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus, who helms this production with a book by Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

October 3-12, 2pm, 7.30pm and 8pm; from Dh325; dubaiopera.com

Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder

When: October 11 to 15

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

What: Disney favourites such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and more will take to the ice. Expect top-notch ice skating mixed with high-flying acrobatics and stunts, while enjoying sing-alongs from classic Disney films. Each show is one hour and 40 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission.

October 11-15; various timings; from Dh84; etihadarena.ae