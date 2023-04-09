Top 13 concerts and events coming to the UAE, from West Side Story to Guns N' Roses

The UAE live events scene is all set to bounce back after a brief pause for Ramadan.

From gala performances by Arab stars and concerts by modern and retro pop acts, to a staging of a classic musical, here are some of the biggest events taking place between now and June.

1. Haifa Wehbe & Nassif Zeytoun: April 22 at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Two generations of Arab pop talent will team up for a concert taking place during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Veteran Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe will headline a gala evening, complete with a banquet. Warming up the stage will be Syrian crooner Nassif Zeytoun.

Doors open 8.30pm; from Dh630; dubai.platinumlist.net

2. Eida Al Menhali: April 23 at Dubai Festival City Mall

Known for the hit Motasoa, Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali is a dynamic performer with sets blending Khaleeji pop with spoken word poetry.

Doors open 7pm; from Dh299; dubai.platinumlist.net

3. West Side Story: April 25-30 at Dubai Opera

Inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the timeless plot of West Side Story charts the trials of two young lovers embroiled in rival New York gangs.

The original 1957 production marked the Broadway debut of legendary lyricist Stephen Sondheim — a record-breaking Tony Awards winner — while composer Leonard Bernstein’s score includes many familiar melodies, including Something’s Coming, Maria and I Feel Pretty.

Showtime is 8pm each night and an added 2pm matinée session on April 29 and 30; from Dh250; dubaiopera.com

4. Bred Abu Dhabi: April 26-30 at Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi

An urban music and fashion festival, Bred Abu Dhabi will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of hip-hops.

Expect nightly outdoor concerts by a range of artists, including Big Sean, 2Chainz, Dave East and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Syrian singer and cult figure Omar Souleyman will also be on hand for a special opening night performance.

Doors open 8pm, from Dh195; ticketmaster.ae

5. Texas: April 29 at The Irish Village, Dubai

Scottish rock band Texas return to the UAE to play their much-loved hits, as well tracks from their new album, Hi. Expect to hear old favourites such as I Don't Want a Lover, Say What You Want and Let's Work It Out.

Doors open 7pm; from Dh199; dubai.platinumlist.net

6. Sherine Abdel Wahab: April 28 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

After wowing Abu Dhabi fans with an Eid Al Fitr concert last year, Egyptian pop-star Sherine Abdel Wahab is bringing her hefty catalogue of hits to Dubai. Expect enthusiastic singalongs when Abdel Wahab performs signature tracks Mabtefrahsh and Keteer Ben'sha.

Doors open 8pm; from Dh195; coca-cola-arena.com

7. Omer Elamin: April 29 at Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

Dividing his time between Dubai and the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Omer Elamin has built a steady body of work centred around soulful Sudanese folk songs. Anchored by his smooth crooning, his show promises to be as entertaining as it is a revelatory introduction to a proud Arabic music genre.

Showtime 8pm; from Dh100; culturalfoundation.ae

8. Asake: April 29 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

With Afrobeats fast becoming a commercial juggernaut, one of the genre's most exciting artists is making his Middle East concert debut in Dubai. Known for club hits Mr Money and Don't Hype Me, expect a large crowd when Nigerian singer Asake takes the stage.

Doors open 8pm; from Dh195; coca-cola-arena.com

9. Back to the 90s: May 5 at The Agenda, Dubai

Roll back the years with this 1990s pop festival. Some of the era's biggest selling artists will take the stage to separately perform their hits, such as Dr Alban (It's My Life), Culture Beat (Mr Vain), Rednex (Cotton Eye Joe) and former Ace of Base singer Jenny Berggren.

Doors open 8pm; from Dh195; dubai.platinumlist.net

10. UK Pink Floyd Experience: May 6 at Dubai Opera

More than simply a Pink Floyd tribute band, the group deliver a high-tech performance that has been packing in fans across the UK and Europe.

Expect to hear faithful interpretations of key Pink Floyd cuts, such as Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two), accompanied by a cutting-edge audio visual show.

Showtime is 8pm; from Dh195; dubaiopera.com

11. Jimmy Carr: May 16 at Dubai Opera

Jimmy Carr returns to the UAE six months after his well-received show in Abu Dhabi.

This time he will headline the Dubai Comedy Festival, taking to the stage with a new show called Terrible Things. Known for his deadpan delivery and near-the-knuckle one-liners, the British comedian is the presenter of hit UK television shows I Literally Just Told You, The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Showtime is 7pm; from Dh200; dubaiopera.com

12. Bjorn Again: May 26 at Dubai Opera

Break out the flare trousers and sequin disco outfits, as wildly popular tribute band Bjorn Again returns to the UAE. The Australian group have been paying homage to the long defunct Swedish pop group Abba for the best part of three decades, with an entertaining mix of humour and pin-point harmonies.

Showtime is 8pm; from Dh150; dubaiopera.com

13. Guns N' Roses: June 1 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The US rock titans will begin the next phase of their world tour in Abu Dhabi, returning to the UAE capital four and a half years after their race day concert at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With no new album to promote, expect a set stacked with hits such as rock staples Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and You Could Be Mine.

Doors open 6pm; from Dh325; etihadarena.ae