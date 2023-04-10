Things to do in the UAE this week: Ramadan shopping festival, markets and more

Ramadan festivities continue across the UAE this week.

From lavish iftars and suhoor tents to family-friendly events, The National rounds up seven things to do from April 10 to 16.

Monday

Tashas Cafe

Tashas Cafe in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, has been turned into a majlis by luxury fashion brand Fendi with a Ramadan menu.

Dishes include spinach and feta hummus, sumac and pomegranate salad and Levant chicken. Fendi-branded desserts, such as sticky toffee date cake; and rose and pistachio Eton mess, are also on the menu. Mango, vanilla and date smoothies and apricot nectar, all served with Fendi-branded ice, are available.

Traditional Arabic music will play in the background.

Until April 23; 9am-1am; prices vary; Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi; 02 445 0890

Tuesday

Experts and locals are sharing stories about Al Ain's history, social practices and people at Al Jahili Fort on Tuesday.

This particular session, which will be conducted in Arabic, will focus on the UAE's second-tallest mountain Jebel Hafeet and its surroundings.

Tuesday; 10pm-midnight; free; Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan St, Al Jahili, Al Ain; 03 711 8311

Wednesday

The plaza terrace of Jumeirah Emirates Towers has been transformed into a traditional Arabian village, displaying artworks from Emirati and other Arab artists.

The market-style Ramadan District also has several food counters serving bite-size dishes, retail shops, live entertainment and a dedicated zone for children. With a view of the Museum of the Future, the location of the pop-up is one of the most Instagram-worthy Ramadan events in the city.

Until April 20; 4pm-2am; free; plaza terrace Jumeirah Emirates Towers; 050 971 6258

Thursday

The second Ramadan "editathon" by the Emirates Literature Foundation and Wikimedians of the UAE User Group is taking place on Thursday at Mist DXB in Business Bay.

The event is a group-editing workshop that aims to enrich Wikipedia with Arabic and English articles highlighting important aspects of Ramadan in the Arab world. Participants can learn about the platform's best practices, as well as work with experts to become Wikipedia contributors and editors.

Refreshments will be provided, followed by a suhoor in the evening. Registration is required.

Thursday; 9.30am-11.30pm; free; Business Bay; event.elfdubai.org

Friday

Visit the Expo Centre Sharjah for the 40th annual Ramadan Nights.

The festival packs in entertainment programmes and cultural activities, alongside a shopping experience with more than 10,000 products from 500 brands, including homeware, toys and clothes.

Visitors can expect up to 75 per cent discounts and other deals on-site.

Until April 21; 5pm-1am; Dh5 adults, free for children under 12; Sharjah Expo Centre; ramadan-nights.com

Saturday

Al Naeem Mall in Ras Al Khaimah is hosting a Ramadan night market.

The family affair offers harbour views, entertainment, retail and dining experiences. Several activities for children are also lined up, including meet-and-greets with mascots, storytelling sessions, balloon bending and a PlayStation area. Little ones can also join workshops, such as cupcake decorating and slime making.

Until May 1; 4pm-midnight; free entry; Al Naeem Mall; 07 2275000

Sunday

It's game on at Manarat Al Saadiyat's Ramadan Arcade. Photo: Manarat Al Saadiyat

For a contemporary way of celebrating Ramadan, head to Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi for the last day of its Ramadan Arcade.

As the name suggests, the event features several arcades and activities for visitors, from traditional tabletop games to virtual reality. The newly opened Pixoul Gaming has teamed up with the venue to bring the event to life.

There are three installations by local artists, as well as several pop-ups such as photo booths and artist studios. There are also food stalls located at the Garden and the Plaza.

Until April 16; 9pm-2am; Dh50 for a day pass; Saadiyat Island