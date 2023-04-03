Things to do in the UAE this week, for Ramadan and Easter

With Easter falling on April 9 alongside ongoing Ramadan events, there is plenty to partake in this week.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from April 3 to April 9.

Monday

Episodes cafe at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Head to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for its limited-time Sweet Easter afternoon tea at Episodes. The lobby-level cake shop and tea apothecary, which launched as part of the hotel’s rebranding in February, will offer Easter-themed pastries and chocolate creations alongside its indulgent afternoon tea, which has been extended from two to four hours.

Until April 9; 2pm-6pm; Dh245 per person; Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; 02 690 7999

Tuesday

The Ramadan market at Mall of the Emirates

Themed decor aside, Mall of the Emirates is celebrating Ramadan with a series of majlis talks and the Ramadaniyat Market. The talks are centred around Ramadan etiquette, table art, modest fashion and healthy eating habits whilst fasting, and will be held at Zeman Awwal, the mall’s dedicated cultural space that launched in November 2021. Located in the Fashion Dome on level two, the space also celebrates local heritage and gives Emirati artists a chance to present their work.

The Ramadan market, which offers clothing, accessories, decor and other items dedicated to the holy month, is located next to Ski Dubai.

Until April 25; 10am-1am; Mall of the Emirates, Dubai; www.malloftheemirates.com

Wednesday

Private chef Vanessa Bayma has put together a set menu for Ramadan. Photo: Vanessa Bayma

If you’re hosting iftar or suhoor for friends, family or colleagues this week, consider the Ramadan menu created by private chef Vanessa Bayma, available of groups for six or more. On offer are Middle Eastern classics such as dolma, tabbouleh, sambusek, machboos, fatayer, fattoush, manakeesh, kibbeh, shish tawook, kebsa and whole baked sea bass seasoned with Arabian spices; plus Umm Ali and kunafa with pistachio for dessert.

Until the end of Ramadan; Dh450 per person; UAE-wide; www.chefbayma.com

Thursday

Use the code RAMADAN300 for a Dh300 discount at Skydive Dubai

Adrenalin seekers can avail themselves of a discount at Skydive Dubai this Ramadan. The skydiving centre is offering Dh300 off a tandem dive at its Palm drop zone for those who book using the code RAMADAN300. The experience is usually priced from Dh2,000. The drop is from a height of 13,000 feet and you will be accompanied by a professional flyer, who can also capture images and video of your dive at an additional cost.

Until April 22; various prices and timings; Skydive Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai; skydivedubai.ae

Friday

Treasure Island, the soft-play area at Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette is hosting two Easter parties this week, on April 7 and 9. On offer are Easter-themed arts, crafts and snacks, plus a high-energy egg hunt and face painting, all suitable for children aged between 1 and 8.

April 7 and 9; 6pm-8pm (the play area is open from 10am to 10pm); Dh150 per child; Dubai Mall; 050 473 8452

Saturday

Umm Al Emarat Park fires a canon daily to signal the end of the fast during Ramadan. Photo: Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi will put on various Ramadan activities every Friday and Saturday during the holy month, starting with the cannon fire during maghrib prayer time to signal the end of the fast. Oud players will perform, and visitors can browse stalls offering Emirati dishes and coffee, and Ramadan sweets, as well as an exhibition of Arabic posters. Children can participate in art workshops and face painting.

Every Friday and Saturday until April 23; 9pm-1am; Dh5 (entry ticket) per adult; Mushrif, Abu Dhabi; www.ummalemaratpark.ae

Sunday

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort has a fun day planned on Easter Sunday. Photo: Hilton

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is hosting a day of family-friendly Easter celebrations on Sunday. The afternoon begins with a game of bunny hops at 2pm, followed by Easter egg decorations and an egg hunt at the resort’s Treehouse children’s club. Face-painting artists and DJs are also on hand, and the evening will culminate in a musical parade at 6pm.

April 9; from 2pm; Dh40 per person (Dh20 for in-house guests); 056 548 0320; Ashwini.franco@hilton.com