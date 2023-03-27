Things to do in the UAE this week, from Ramadan art walks to a lights festival

Ramadan is here and there’s no shortage of things to do.

Whether it is taking the children to AstroLab at Nakheel Mall for a free science workshop or heading to Dubai Autodrome for the Kandura Rally, there is something for everyone. There are also plenty of themed events and pop-ups for the holy month in the evenings.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from March 27 to April 2.

Monday

Head to Al Ain for Ramadan at Hafeet, a three-week evening pop-up. Expect food kiosks, art, shopping and live entertainment at the Green Mubazzarah set against the backdrop of Jebel Hafeet. There is also a food experience called Jalst Ramadan that is located on an elevated platform and will allow guests to enjoy views from the mountain while dining. It is advised to book ahead of time.

Until April 11; 9pm to 3am; Dh10 for adults, free for children under five; Green Mubazzarah, Abu Dhabi al-ain.platinumlist.net

Tuesday

Discover Louvre Abu Dhabi Islamic art collection this Ramadan.



Join our Art History Walks sessions and learn about the Islamic Civilization and its unique artistic language.



🗓️ Every Tuesday from 28.03.23 to 18.04.23

🕐 11.00

🎟️ Book now: https://t.co/B1uPQv7IW5 pic.twitter.com/m2vYN44zGP — Louvre Abu Dhabi (@LouvreAbuDhabi) March 23, 2023

Louvre Abu Dhabi will hold guided art walks across its Islamic collection every Tuesday at 11am throughout Ramadan. The hour-long tours will trace the developments of the Islamic world's art. Tickets cost Dh100, including admission to the museum. There are also talks, performances and iftars happening, too.

Every Tuesday until April 18; from 11am; Dh100; www.louvreabudhabi.ae

Wednesday

AstroLab at Nakheel Mall is offering free space science-art workshops for children. Little ones can explore their creativity with activities such as making a galaxy from playdough and building a space rocket from water bottles. During the weekend, there will be a 45-minute Mad Scientist live show that includes levitating beach balls and flying toilet paper as children go on a journey with the titular character. The show runs from March 31 to April 2 at 5pm and 8.30pm.

Adults can also visit an exhibition by Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi that will be on display during Ramadan at Nakheel Mall.

Until April 16; 2pm to 10pm; free; www.nakheelmall.ae

Thursday

Al Seef is hosting its first Ramadan Arts Nights and Lights festival. Light projections will illuminate the sky every night from 8pm until 3am. On April 8, there will be fireworks after the light show at 10pm. Visit the main event area before sunset to catch the customary display of the firing of the cannon by Dubai Police that marks the breaking of the fast. There are also art-inspired zones spread throughout the area.

Until April 23; 8pm to 3am; free; www.alseef.ae

Friday

The second Kandura Rally will take place at Dubai Autodrome in Motor City. Photo: Kandura Rally

The Kandura Rally is returning to Dubai Autodrome. The free-to-attend motor show will showcase more than 100 supercars, and will also have modified vehicles and custom bikes on display. There will be a Car and Bike Show competition for the best customisations in categories such as sports car, modified truck, sports bike and sound system.

Friday; free; from 7.30pm; instagram.com/kandurarallydubai

Saturday

Marsana on Hudayriyat Island will be home to a hakawati (Arab storyteller) during Ramadan. Photo: Marsana

Marsana on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi has a programme dedicated to traditional Arabic entertainment every weekend until the end of Ramadan. There will be a “hakawati” (Arab storyteller) who will share tales from the past while oud, qanun or a tarabish band perform live music. There is also an Instagram zone that uses an AR filter to create a special Ramadan-themed photo.

Every Friday and Saturday until April 21; 7pm to 10pm on Friday, 7pm to 11.30pm on Saturday; free; www.marsana.ae

Sunday

Yas Bay is hosting its second Waterfront Nights pop-up event during the holy month, beginning on Thursday. Running in the evenings, there will be live entertainment such as an oud player every night, as well as an outdoor market with more than 20 vendors. Expect everything from fashion to beauty and art and jewellery. The boardwalk is also set up with Ramadan decor.

Until April 23; 8pm to 1am; free; www.yasbay.ae